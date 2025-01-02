Job creating units proposed for Northern Ireland site previously operated as a bakery before being redeveloped for retail in the mid-1990s
A pair of storage or distribution units have been proposed for a site in Strabane and could support the creation of a number of jobs.
H&D Pension Fund has submitted an application to Derry City and Strabane District Council for a site off Melmount Road.
The site previously operated as a bakery before being redeveloped for retail in the mid-1990s.
Planning permission is sought for the construction of two storage and distribution units (B4 use) with ancillary trade counter units.
One of the units, providing 8,800 sq ft of floorspace, would be occupied by Howden Joinery, while no occupier has been confirmed for the second 5,000 sq ft unit.
A total of 31 surface level car parking spaces are planned, including two disabled spaces. There will also be space for four trade vans to park in front of the units.
The proposed development is expected to support 18 full time (FTE) jobs once the businesses open, as well as about 50 roles during construction.
A statement submitted as part of the application said: "The proposal should be treated on its merits and it will regenerate a brownfield former bakery site on a main road into Strabane.
"It can also be noted that the proposal will provide employment and services to the construction industry and provide a complementary B4 use to the wider south Strabane area."
