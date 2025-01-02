Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In 2022, the Portadown company was one of the final recipients of a Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth II – but this expired on the Monarch’s death

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland firm Ulster Carpets has been granted a Royal Warrant by His Majesty the King.

Described as a unique mark of recognition, this is the second Royal Warrant bestowed on the family-owned firm which manufactures luxury carpets for the home and hospitality sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, the Portadown-based company was one of the final recipients of a Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth II. However, this expired on the Monarch’s death.

Ulster Carpets, the globally successful manufacturers of luxury carpets for the home and hospitality markets, have been granted a Royal Warrant by King Charles III. The Portadown- based company manufactured the majestic wool-rich Axminster carpets for the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey last year. Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Now, following a review by the Royal Household, a new Royal Warrant has been issued by King Charles III.

“This is a proud day for our company, and we are extremely honoured to have received the Royal Warrant from His Majesty the King,” said Nick Coburn CBE, Ulster Carpets Group managing director and deputy chairman.

“A Royal Warrant is a unique mark of recognition that is viewed across the world as demonstrating unparallelled levels of quality, excellence and craftmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Carpets, the globally successful manufacturers of luxury carpets for the home and hospitality markets, have been granted a Royal Warrant by King Charles III. The Portadown- based company manufactured the majestic wool-rich Axminster carpets for the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey last year. Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Ulster Carpets takes great pride in being a British company operating on a global stage and this honour underpins the high standards delivered by our dedicated employees working at our multiple sites across the UK.

“We share His Majesty’s support for British manufacturing, farming, and sustainability and, having had the privilege and honour of supplying the carpet for the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey, being awarded a Royal Warrant further strengthens our position as the premier global manufacturer of Axminster carpets.

“This ultimate accolade undeniably underlines our worldwide reputation and enhances our continued growth across all markets globally.”

Ulster Carpets have a long association with the Royal Family, with company founder, George Walter Wilson, who is Nick’s grandfather, welcoming Princess Elizabeth during a visit to Belfast in 1949.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, the then Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visited the company’s headquarters, and last year Ulster Carpets designed and manufactured the majestic carpet for the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey.