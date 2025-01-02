Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

White’s Oats recognised for its exemplary food safety and quality standards as it is awarded the prestigious BRC AA+ - the highest BRC standard set by the British Standards Industry

White’s Oats, Ireland’s largest oat miller and Northern Ireland’s market leading porridge and oat cereal brand, has, for a record 16th year, been recognised for its exemplary food safety and quality standards as it is awarded the prestigious BRC AA+ - the highest BRC standard set by the British Standards Industry.

The Co. Armagh company has held BRC accreditation since 2008, however this year’s accreditation was particularly significant as it marked just the second year since adopting the BRC unannounced audit which, as well as being recognised by all major customers, reduces the need for annual retailer audits.

In addition, White’s has, for the second-year running been awarded the ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest compliance with occupational health and safety management and Environmental Management and Sustainability.

Pictured (l-r:) Catherine McCartan, Group Health & Safety Manager and Sharon Leathem, White’s Technical and Innovation Manager

These accolades are testament to the hard work and engagement of White’s quality and occupational health and safety team reaffirming their commitment to a proactive food safety, quality and safety culture throughout the site and reaffirms Whites strong food safety, environmental and health and safety program for its employees. Achievements included exceptional knowledge of staff on food safety, health and safety and environmental practices, comprehensive management reviews, detailed audit and record documentation and overall responsiveness.

Commenting on the accreditations, Sharon Leathem, White’s Oats technical and innovation manager, said: “BRC Grade AA* Unannounced, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 accreditations are internationally recognised as the leading standard in food safety, occupational health and safety and environmental practices.

"Being awarded these accreditations and in particular retaining BRC Grade A/AA for a 16th year heralds a significant achievement. It’s a justified reward for the hard work and discipline of the entire White’s team and recognises the positive culture we instil to achieve such high levels of engagement.’’

James Mathers, managing director of White’s, added: ‘’We are delighted to have been awarded the BRC AA* and ISO accreditations once again. These great achievements underpin our unwavering commitment to excellence, demonstrating our position as a market leader, working collaboratively to not only maintain but set a high precedent internally around health, safety and well-being for our employees, which in turn benefits our long-term partners and trading relationships in both the domestic and international markets we serve.”