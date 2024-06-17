Another Northern Ireland business announces closure - Jake's Cocktail Bar and Grill in Antrim posts on social media that they are being forced to close today
Also read: Northern Ireland Property: Charming 1786 Belfast home offers rural Georgian-style living minutes from the city and there's room for two ponies
In a post on social media the owners say that that “with deep sadness they announce the closure of Jakes Bar and Grill today 17-6-24”.
They thank all their staff and loyal customers who helped them over the past 6 years.
And they blame the trading conditions imposed on them during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The post further adds that ‘Covid 19 put our business under serious financial pressure at the time of Covid. Our restaurant rents were as follows – Moes Grill Banbridge £95K, Moes Grill Antrim £70K, Redz £70K Jakes Cocktail Bar and Grill £110K.’
“Our business weren’t allowed to trade for 2 years off and on but out landlord charged us 100% rents.
"We simply can’t afford to pay the rents for Jake’s therefore out landlord has taken repossession of the building.”
The statement adds that Moes Grill will not be closing and is “very much open for business”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.