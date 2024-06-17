Jakes Cocktail Bar

Another local business has announced immediate closure – this time it is Jake’s Cocktail and Grill in Antrim.

In a post on social media the owners say that that “with deep sadness they announce the closure of Jakes Bar and Grill today 17-6-24”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They thank all their staff and loyal customers who helped them over the past 6 years.

And they blame the trading conditions imposed on them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The post further adds that ‘Covid 19 put our business under serious financial pressure at the time of Covid. Our restaurant rents were as follows – Moes Grill Banbridge £95K, Moes Grill Antrim £70K, Redz £70K Jakes Cocktail Bar and Grill £110K.’

“Our business weren’t allowed to trade for 2 years off and on but out landlord charged us 100% rents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notice of closure

"We simply can’t afford to pay the rents for Jake’s therefore out landlord has taken repossession of the building.”