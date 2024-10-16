Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hays Travel regional sales manager for Northern Ireland, Nicola Allison, honoured with a top accolade at this year's Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards

Hays Travel regional sales manager for Northern Ireland, Nicola Allison, has been honoured with a top accolade at this year’s Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards.

The 32nd Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards took place on Friday at a glitzy ceremony held at the Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle, Northern Ireland.

Nicola Allison of Antrim, who won the Northern Ireland Travel Industry Award 2024, said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed with this win and want to thank Northern Ireland Travel News and the trade for recognising me.”

Nicola started her career in travel in 1996 as a travel consultant with Thomas Cook in Ballymena. From there she worked her way up to assistant manager and then manager, working in a few different shops, before becoming regional sales manager in 2016. In 2018, Nicola was crowned Thomas Cook’s regional sales manager of the year, delivering a record year with her new team.

Nicola said: “When the news hit of the collapse of Thomas Cook in September 2019, I had over a hundred staff and 22 branch managers. The worry for them all was nothing I wish to encounter again.

“In October, John Hays offered me the role of regional sales manager for Hays Travel Northern Ireland. I really wanted to keep my team together, and even though other agents reached out to offer employment, they all stayed putting their trust in me as I tried to secure them their jobs. Which we did.

Hays Travel regional sales manager for Northern Ireland, Nicola Allison, with Hays Travel COO, Jonathon Woodall-Johnston

“I remember receiving 23 laptops via ferry, the team doing two days training in a local hotel, and then us all leaving to work from home whilst we waited on keys from the administrators. Just two days later I was on the road delivering front door keys across the region and we opened as Hays Travel Northern Ireland.

“And from then, we have gone from strength to strength!”

Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, Hays Travel COO, added: “Nicola’s award win was a shining moment of the night, made even more special by sharing it with her closest supporters. The joy on her face reflected how much this achievement meant, not just for herself, but for everyone who had been part of her journey. Congratulations Nicola.”