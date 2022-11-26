Antrim’s Enchanted Garden a magical venue for fun and great local food
Around 20 smaller food and drink companies are on hand in the extensive food and drink village
Visitors to the Enchanted Winter Garden at Antrim Castle are able to savour the aromas and enjoy food and drink in one of the biggest showcases of fresh produce from local suppliers here since the pandemic lockdowns were lifted.
Around 20 smaller food and drink companies are on hand in the extensive food and drink village at the event, which opened yesterday and runs to December 20, organised by promotion body Food NI in conjunction with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the team at the Castle Gardens.
The line-up of hot food and drink vendors and stalls manned by local producers offered visitors virtually every taste experience imaginable, the rich aromas of freshly cooked Italian, Asian and Caribbean dishes.
Most Popular
Food NI’s chief executive Michele Shirlow, says: “We were delighted to be asked by the organisers of this delightful event to pull together
the food and drink showcase.
“We set out to engage with as broad a cross-section of local food and drink companies as possible and thereby enable visitors to enjoy the quality food and outstanding tastes that our industry is able to provide. The show enables them to highlight their produce as the important Christmas season approaches.”
Among the hot food specialists taking part are Box and Hound Pizza from Newtownabbey, a provider of wood-fired pizzas served from a converted horse box; The Hatch, Newcastle, hand crated burgers; Glaze and Roll from Portadown, a wide range of ‘street food’ and Parkgate Farm, Antrim with steakburgers from the farm’s meat.
Glaze and Roll’s chef/owner Wayne McCall says his company’s ethos is “to support local ingredients and products where we can and to showcase as much local produce throughout our dishes as possible, with a major focus on creating restaurant standard meals, street food style”.
The business uses a host of local suppliers such as Pinkerton’s bacon and pork from Armagh; Ballylisk of Portadown’s handcrafted soft cheese; fruit infused balsamic vinegars from Burren Balsamics in Richhill; and Harnett’s culinary oils from Waringstown.
Head chef Jonny Clarke of the Holestone restaurant in Ballymoney has taken his restaurant quality dishes on the road and is also using a host of local ingredients such as Keenan’s Seafood from Belfast; North Down vegetables; Ballyriff Buffalo from Magherafelt; and his own handcrafted breads.
Food products on show for sampling and purchase include Bangor’s Papas Minerals will offer non-alcohol mulled with locally produced minerals and nostalgic cordials; Symphonia Gin from Moy and The Brownie Barn of Newtownabbey, a baker of chocolate-rich brownies.