Armagh Observatory & Planetarium (AOP) has just been appointed as the official STEM ambassador delivery partner for Northern Ireland. Pictured is Kerem Cubek, digital theatre producer and astronomy communicator and Hanngh Winters, STEM ambassador NI project manager

Armagh Observatory & Planetarium takes the lead in Northern Ireland, inspiring the next generation of science stars

Armagh Observatory & Planetarium (AOP) has been officially appointed as the STEM ambassador delivery partner for Northern Ireland, reinforcing its commitment to inspiring young minds and fostering a love for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

This appointment positions AOP at the forefront of STEM engagement in the region, coordinating and supporting the efforts of STEM Ambassadors across schools, community groups, and local organisations.

The STEM Ambassador Programme, managed by STEM Learning, and funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), is a UK-wide initiative that connects passionate professionals from a wide range of industries with young people to ignite their interest in STEM subjects.

With over 28,000 Ambassadors actively volunteering across the UK, the programme provides invaluable real-world insights and experiences to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Local man, Dr Kerem Osman, astronomy communicator at Armagh Observatory & Planetarium expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, stating: “We are thrilled to take on the role of STEM ambassador delivery partner for Northern Ireland. STEM education is at the heart of what we do, and this opportunity allows us to extend our reach even further, working with schools, community groups, and other organisations to make a real impact.

"Our goal is to increase the number of STEM Ambassadors across the region, ensuring that young people from all backgrounds have access to engaging and inspiring experiences in science and technology.”

As the new regional delivery partner, AOP will be responsible for increasing volunteer participation, supporting STEM Ambassadors in their outreach activities, and ensuring schools and community groups benefit from a wide range of interactive STEM engagements.

Activities facilitated through the programme include classroom activities, STEM club sessions, careers talks, networking events, mentoring, hosting work experience, and participation in science festivals and fairs.

Clare Hutchinson, head of skills and partner engagement at STEM Learning, welcomed AOP to the network, explaining: “We are delighted to welcome Armagh Observatory & Planetarium as our new STEM ambassador delivery partner for Northern Ireland. Their passion for STEM education and expertise in engaging young people in science makes them a fantastic addition to our network.

“Together, we can inspire more young people, break stereotypes, and provide meaningful learning experiences that encourage them to pursue STEM careers.”

