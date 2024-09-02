Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland civil engineering and building contractor Farrans Construction has launched its application process for 50 graduate and placement positions

The high-demand positions on its industry leading graduate programme, Farrans Foundation, with intake dates in June and September 2025.

The positions will be based in England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Headquartered in Dunmurry, Farrans Foundation is an award-winning, two year graduate programme which provides applicants with the necessary experience and knowledge to fast track their career in construction, quantity surveying and civil engineering. With a blend of classroom-based learning and on-site experience, this is the starting point on the journey to becoming future industry leaders.

A number of undergraduate summer and year-long placement opportunities are also available in civil engineering, construction management, quantity surveying, quality, accounts and IT, which provide a great insight into what a career in the construction industry is like. High performers are offered bursaries to support with final year study and they will have the offer of full-time employment once they have graduated which will automatically enrol them in Farrans Foundation two-year graduate programme.

Northern Ireland civil engineering and building contractor Farrans Construction has launched its application process for 50 high-demand positions on its industry leading graduate programme, Farrans Foundation, with intake dates in June and September 2025. Pictured is Lauren Caughey and Kian Morrison are graduate engineers at Farrans

Dominic Lavery, managing director of Farrans, said: “One of the best parts of the construction and civil engineering industry is that there are so many roles that you can choose from as you progress.

"Our graduate programme is designed to provide an overview of all of the responsibilities which come together to deliver world-class projects. Our aim is to support you to gain practical skills alongside project management and leadership skills. This will provide a strong base to look ahead to Chartership.