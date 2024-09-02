Application process open for 50 graduate and placement positions at Northern Ireland construction firm
Northern Ireland civil engineering and building contractor Farrans Construction has launched its application process for 50 graduate and placement positions
The high-demand positions on its industry leading graduate programme, Farrans Foundation, with intake dates in June and September 2025.
Headquartered in Dunmurry, Farrans Foundation is an award-winning, two year graduate programme which provides applicants with the necessary experience and knowledge to fast track their career in construction, quantity surveying and civil engineering. With a blend of classroom-based learning and on-site experience, this is the starting point on the journey to becoming future industry leaders.
A number of undergraduate summer and year-long placement opportunities are also available in civil engineering, construction management, quantity surveying, quality, accounts and IT, which provide a great insight into what a career in the construction industry is like. High performers are offered bursaries to support with final year study and they will have the offer of full-time employment once they have graduated which will automatically enrol them in Farrans Foundation two-year graduate programme.
Dominic Lavery, managing director of Farrans, said: “One of the best parts of the construction and civil engineering industry is that there are so many roles that you can choose from as you progress.
"Our graduate programme is designed to provide an overview of all of the responsibilities which come together to deliver world-class projects. Our aim is to support you to gain practical skills alongside project management and leadership skills. This will provide a strong base to look ahead to Chartership.
“Our graduate programme will provide you with all of the necessary experience and knowledge you need at the start of your career. We receive a high volume of applications for our programme so I recommend that anyone who is interested should take time to make your application the best it can be.”
