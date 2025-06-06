'Appointment comes at a time of significant activity': Corporate law firm appoints new partner and head of Real Estate in Belfast
A&L Goodbody LLP (ALG), leading Irish corporate law firm with offices in Belfast, has announced a senior appointment in its Northern Ireland office.
Kevin Murphy has been appointed as a new partner and head of department in their market-leading Real Estate team in Belfast.
Kevin brings over 18 years of experience advising on all aspects of commercial property, with particular expertise in land acquisition and disposals particularly in renewable energy developments, as well as a focus on investment and development property. Kevin has built a strong reputation for dealing with complex transactions, leasing arrangements and property finance matters.
This appointment takes ALG’s partner team in Northern Ireland to 21, charged with leading a team of over 130 lawyers and business support professionals in its Belfast office.
Congratulating Kevin on his appointment, Michael Neill, head of office in Belfast, said: “We’re thrilled to have Kevin return to ALG to join the partnership. His deep sector knowledge and commercial approach are a great fit for our team and our clients. Kevin’s expertise, particularly in renewable energy, adds real strength to our growing Real Estate offering and reflects both the continued growth of our Real Estate practice and our commitment to supporting clients in this evolving sector.
“Kevin’s appointment comes at a time of significant activity for our Real Estate team, with a number of high-profile transactions currently underway including acting for NewRiver on the largest commercial property deal in Northern Ireland this year with the recent £58.8m sale of the Abbey Centre to a local private investor.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.