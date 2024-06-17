Approval recommended for Northern Ireland aparthotel plans

By Claire Cartmill
Published 17th Jun 2024, 13:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Planning permission is sought to convert the former HMRC offices in Belfast into an aparthotel under Accor’s Adagio brand

Plans to convert a former HMRC office building in Belfast to create a new aparthotel look set to secure approval.

Andras House acquired Dorchester House in 2020 and submitted plans to Belfast City Council last year for the change of use of the building on Great Victoria Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning permission is sought to convert the former HMRC offices into an aparthotel under Accor’s Adagio brand.

Plans for a new aparthotel in Belfast are recommended for approval (image credit: Pixabay)Plans for a new aparthotel in Belfast are recommended for approval (image credit: Pixabay)
Plans for a new aparthotel in Belfast are recommended for approval (image credit: Pixabay)

A total of 136 rooms would be provided, with the creation of additional floors to the upper section of the building.

The application will be considered by the council's planning committee on June 18 and is recommended for approval, subject to conditions, in an officer's report prepared for the meeting.

Read More
Northern Ireland development firm secures £7million for north coast expansion

The report said the proposed development would have "a positive impact on the character and appearance of the area".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In February, it was announced that InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) had signed an agreement with Andras House for an aparthotel venture on a nearby site in Belfast city centre.

This scheme is set to feature 132 units, based in a new 13-storey development on Bedford Street, opposite the BBC’s headquarters on Ormeau Avenue.

Planning permission was granted for the Bedford Yard project in February 2021.

More in Insider

Related topics:Planning permissionHMRCBelfastNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.