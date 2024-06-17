Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission is sought to convert the former HMRC offices in Belfast into an aparthotel under Accor’s Adagio brand

Plans to convert a former HMRC office building in Belfast to create a new aparthotel look set to secure approval.

Andras House acquired Dorchester House in 2020 and submitted plans to Belfast City Council last year for the change of use of the building on Great Victoria Street.

Planning permission is sought to convert the former HMRC offices into an aparthotel under Accor’s Adagio brand.

Plans for a new aparthotel in Belfast are recommended for approval (image credit: Pixabay)

A total of 136 rooms would be provided, with the creation of additional floors to the upper section of the building.

The application will be considered by the council's planning committee on June 18 and is recommended for approval, subject to conditions, in an officer's report prepared for the meeting.

The report said the proposed development would have "a positive impact on the character and appearance of the area".

In February, it was announced that InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) had signed an agreement with Andras House for an aparthotel venture on a nearby site in Belfast city centre.

This scheme is set to feature 132 units, based in a new 13-storey development on Bedford Street, opposite the BBC’s headquarters on Ormeau Avenue.

Planning permission was granted for the Bedford Yard project in February 2021.