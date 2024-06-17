Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ulster Bank has announced over £7 million in support for one of Northern Ireland’s leading hospitality and property development companies as it makes its largest investment in its hotel portfolio outside of Belfast.

The new 83-bedroom Marcus Hotel Portrush is being developed as part of an £11million investment by Andras House, Belfast’s largest hotel operator, and will be operated under franchise from Hilton under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand.

Andras House was founded in Belfast in 1981 and today operates seven internationally-branded hotels with over 1,000 beds across Holiday Inn Belfast City Centre, Holiday Inn Express, three ibis Hotels, the Crowne Plaza, Hampton by Hilton Hotel in the city’s Hope Street, and Cordia Serviced Apartments.

Its investment in Portrush – which will be the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel on the island of Ireland – represents the hotelier’s largest investment outside of Belfast.

Richard Lusty, relationship director at Ulster Bank, said: “Andras House has been a cornerstone of the hospitality sector in Belfast for decades and has contributed significantly to the advancement of the city’s tourism offering. Its latest investment is the culmination of over 40 years of industry expertise applied to the scenic north coast which will serve as an important economic driver for the area, creating new jobs and further strengthening its domestic and international appeal.”

Construction on the new hotel is continuing at pace and is expected to complete in 2025 in time for the The Open, which returns to Royal Portrush next year.

Rajesh Rana, director at Andras House, added: “This is a strategically important investment for Andras House and a continuation of our thriving relationship with Ulster Bank.