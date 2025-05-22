Ballyclare property developer Hagan Homes has strengthened its team with the appointment of Sean Tighe as architectural technologist and contract manager

Experienced industry professional joins Hagan Homes to strengthen project delivery and design innovation

Ballyclare property developer Hagan Homes has strengthened its team with the appointment of Sean Tighe as architectural technologist and contract manager.

Originally from Derrymacash, Lurgan, Sean brings over two decades of experience in the construction and architectural sector to his new role. Since joining the company in September 2024, he has been instrumental in managing projects from initial design through to technical delivery. His responsibilities include producing detailed architectural drawings, compiling comprehensive tender packages, and ensuring developments are delivered on time and in full regulatory compliance.

Before joining Hagan Homes, Sean spent six years with Charles Lavery and Sons Building Contractors and 14 years at McCreanor & Co. Architects. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Architectural Technology from the University of Ulster and is a certified Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) Assessor as well as a qualified Passive House Designer.