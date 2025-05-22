Keeping it local at all times: Musgrave NI signs first of its kind all-island Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Belfast's SSE Airtricity
Northern Ireland food convenience retailer and wholesaler Musgrave Group has solidified its leadership in sustainability by entering into a significant Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) with Belfast energy supplier SSE Airtricity.
The agreement will contract renewable electricity for over 100 SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, supporting their journey to Net Zero.
The agreement will see Musgrave Group purchase 100% of the wind-powered energy from Bessy Bell 2 Wind Farm in Co Tyrone and Richfield Wind Farm in Wexford, which is owned and operated by SSE Renewables, a sister company to SSE Airtricity.
The energy from Bessy Bell 2 will help meet the Musgrave's electricity needs across Northern Ireland, including Musgrave offices, four distribution centres, and 43 SuperValu and Centra retail stores.
SSE Airtricity’s CPPA product will support Musgrave to decarbonise their operations, manage their energy costs and minimise financial risk associated with market volatility. The initiative builds on an ambitious renewables’ strategy implemented by Musgrave in recent years and will be a key enabler of the company’s ambition to become carbon neutral across its operations by 2040.
Speaking about the announcement Trevor Magill, managing director of Musgrave Northern Ireland, said: “At Musgrave, we are proud to partner with SSE Airtricity in signing this Corporate Power Purchase Agreement which marks a significant milestone in our journey towards Net Zero. “Across our estate, we are committed to operating in the most sustainable way and through our Sustainability Fund have worked in partnership with our independent retailers to drive efficiencies in our stores and reduce our impact on the environment.”
Stephen Gallagher, managing director, SSE Airtricity, added: “SSE Airtricity is delighted to partner with Musgrave on this first of its kind Corporate Power Purchase Agreement in the retail sector.
"A first for the island of Ireland, the partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting businesses in their sustainability journey. As energy partner, our role is to ensure Musgrave has access to reliable, renewable energy solutions, and that SuperValu and Centra stores can continue to lead in sustainability. We look forward to continued collaborations to drive positive environmental impact, supporting a Net Zero future.”
