The initiative to create Troughton’s Premium, an innovative range of soft drinks, such as mixers, tonics and fruit juices, was a decision that meant the small business challenging much larger international producers which already supplied bars, hotels, the off-trade, supermarkets and other retailers.

Mark Troughton, the company’s marketing manager, explains: “We started our premium range because we saw a gap in the market for local mixers, tonics and soft drinks.

"The market here was then lacking an authentic Northern Irish product, not one made in massive factories abroad.”

The business, led by Philip and Helen, Mark’s parents, has flourished in what continues to be a competitive marketplace dominated by multinational producers.

It has done so by investing in innovative flavours and now offers a comprehensive range that includes original tonics and mixers such as raspberry blush and Valencian orange.

The soft drinks range features Sicilian lemonade and premium ginger ale.

“We aimed to create soft drinks that told a good story and would attract local people interested in buying locally,” Mark adds.

Helen Troughton, managing director of Armagh Cider and Troughton’s Premium soft drinks

"We wanted something authentic, something true, something Irish. We knew that we needed the right product and the right partners to develop.

"We set out to create range of soft drinks and mixers that offered customers varied and delicious flavours.”

The company, based on the family’s working orchard farm at Ballyinteggart, near Portadown, has a successful history in the production of award-winning ciders, apple juices and healthy apple cider vinegar from its own vast orchards.

Processed there are Carson’s, Madden’s and Doyle’s ciders, all of which have won a host of international quality and taste awards. These are marketed under the respected Armagh Cider brand.

Mark Troughton, marketing manager of the ambitious and innovative business that produces, ciders, apple juice, apple cider vinegar, mixers and soft drinks

Soft drinks are produced under the Orchard Twist brand and are crafted, non-alcoholic, lightly sparkling apple juice with a twist of natural flavours.

It’s a natural drink with no added sugars, no artificial flavours or colours that’s also gluten free and can be counted as one of a five-a-day health regime.

In addition, the company has developed Raising Spirits, a range of mixers to accompany gin, whiskey and vodka.

So, lovers of the growing numbers of spirits from local distilleries are now able to mix these with locally made products.

“Innovation has always underpinned our business and has seen us diversify from producing award-winning cider, sparkling and still apple juice and cider vinegar to now include an extensive range of mixers and fruit infused sparkling waters. This is the way we endeavour to stay ahead of other processors in our highly competitive business,” continues Mark.

Troughton’s has its own packaging facility on-site, a deep-water borehole, and “everything in between”.

“We knew the capabilities of what we can create, and that we are one of the few producers on the island that can package into 200ml bottles.

"Every bottle that has a Troughton’s label is made in the heart of the Orchard County – Armagh,” he continues.

The successful company, which also offers contract bottling for other producers, now supplies hotels, restaurants and bars, including some of the leading five-star hotels in Ireland.

It also offers tours to visitors keen to know more about the successful enterprise.

Explains Mark: “We have even supplied some of the leading subscription services, such as Amazon, in Britain with almost half a million bottles.

"We might be small, but we can deliver, and we sure can pack a punch for the big guys.”

Dozens of cases are now shipped daily to Amazon for distribution to customers across the UK.

It has, in addition, developed a healthy on-line business for its ciders, mixers and soft drinks.

The Troughton family has been growing apples, including Armagh Bramley that now has EU protected name accreditation, there for five generations and has a rich heritage in juice and cider processing stretching back to 1898.