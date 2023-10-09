News you can trust since 1737
Armagh Observatory and Planetarium records warmest October day for 52 years

Sunday, October 9 was the seventh highest October temperature ever recorded in the station and is equal to the value measured 52 years ago on October 7, 1971
By Claire Cartmill
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST
Armagh Observatory and Planetarium has recorded the warmest October day for 52 years.

Founded in 1790, the Armagh Observatory has been conducting astronomical research ever since and is the oldest continuously operating observatory in the British Isles.

Addressing the milestone, professor Michael Burton, director at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, said: “Armagh Observatory recorded its warmest October day for 52 years on Sunday 9th October, at 20.9C. This is the seventh highest October temperature ever recorded in our station and is equal to the value measured 52 years ago on 7th October, 1971. The warmest October day in Armagh remains 3rd October 1908, when the temperature peaked at 22.7C.

“Armagh Observatory has been measuring the weather daily since 1795 and measurements have continued uninterrupted ever since. The Observatory was recognised in 2018 as a Centennial Observing Station by the World Meteorological Organisation. Its Automatic Weather Station provides live weather updates and has been recording the weather each minute since 1st April 2019.

“In addition to October’s recording, September 2023 was recorded as the 3rd warmest on record here in Armagh.”