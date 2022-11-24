World leading high-performance maritime design and applied technologies company, Artemis Technologies has been recognised for its unrivalled innovation at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The Belfast-based green innovator, with a mission to decarbonise the global maritime industry, triumphed in the Innovative Company of the Year category at the 16th annual Business Eye Awards.

The accolade, presented at a gala dinner in Belfast’s ICC attended by more than 500 guests, follows the company’s launch to market earlier this year of the world’s first commercially viable, zero-emission, high-speed, electric foiling workboat range and passenger ferry.

Director of people at Artemis Technologies, Debbie Eve, said: “Climate change is the greatest challenge of our generation and vessel operators around the world are under governmental pressure to green their fleets.

“The technology and vessels we’re building in Belfast represent ground-breaking innovations for global commercial use, radically different from existing products on the market, and will undoubtedly help the maritime industry in achieving mandated net zero targets.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our efforts, expertise, and products have once again been recognised as best-in-class and we are proud to be named as Innovative Company of the Year at the 2022 Business Eye Awards.”

The award, sponsored by NIE Networks, sought to find the Northern Ireland based company which best demonstrated innovation in products, processes or services and delivered tangible benefits for the business as a whole.

Speaking of the win and how the company aims to create 1,000 local jobs over the next decade, Debbie continued: “Our vessels are designed and manufactured in the iconic Titanic Quarter and not only deliver results for the company but herald a new era of shipbuilding in Belfast, giving exciting job opportunities that were not previously available in Northern Ireland.

“We’re a high-growth company, aiming to create 1,000 jobs over the next decade. As we continue on our mission towards maritime decarbonisation, it’s vital we have the right people in the right roles to deliver our technology and drive us forward on that journey.”

This Innovative Company of the Year award further solidifies Artemis Technologies’ status as a pioneering organisation, with the company having already been recognised for its commitment to sustainable innovation at the coveted European Commercial Marine Awards (ECMAs).

Artemis Technologies landed the Maritime Sustainability award alongside the Showcase Innovation - Vessel Design and Construction category and the overall Spirit of Innovation award at the 2022 ECMA ceremony.

The company’s position as head of the Belfast Maritime Consortium, a 14-member syndicate including Ards and North Down Borough Council, Belfast City Council, Belfast Harbour, Belfast Met, Catalyst, Condor Ferries, Creative Composites, Invest Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Advanced Composites Engineering (NIACE), Power NI, Spirit AeroSystems, Ulster University, and Queen’s University Belfast, is further testament to its standing as an innovative leader in its field.

Artemis Technologies is a spin-off from the Artemis Racing team that competed in the America’s Cup of which its founder, two-time Olympic champion Dr Iain Percy OBE is a four-time veteran.

