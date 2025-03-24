​Artisan foods from Northern Ireland making an impact on the global stage

​Five artisan foods from two Northern Ireland companies have won awards for outstanding taste and innovation at one of the biggest European food and drink shows for small and medium sized enterprises.

Winning the product awards, announced ahead of the big Farm Shop and Deli Show, which opens from 7-9 April in Birmingham, were Shindig Boxed Crisps from Glens of Antrim Potatoes, a family business in Cushendall, Co Antrim and Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt in Bangor, Co Down. Shindigs gained silver for Irish Cheddar and Sweet Onion crisps and three other bronze for boxed crisps. Clandeboye’s Bramley Apple and Cinnamon Granola Yoghurt.

Mary McKillop, a director of Shindig Crisps says: “Winning a silver and other bronze awards was a marvellous boost for our unique brand as we seek to build on our sales in Britain.

The award-winners are among hundreds of artisan foods from dozens of local companies displaying at three-day show. The event regularly attracts more than 50,000 trade visitors including shop owners and wholesalers.

Paul Clarke of En Place Foods in Cookstown – assisting smaller food processors win sales in Britain at key Euro showcase

Other local artisan business taking part include Burren Balsamics, a producer of luxury vinegars from Richhill, Co Armagh; Millar Moo, a Dunmurry-based specialist in milk shakes and other soft drinks; Forest Feast, a producer of chocolate covered nuts and dried fruits; En Place Foods from Cookstown making sauces, relishes and dips; and Glens of Antrim Potatoes from Cushendall.

Burren Balsamics will be launching new Mid East influenced balsamic vinegars, according to founder Susie Hamilton Stubber. “Farm Shop is simply the best platform to introduce innovative products to the artisan and specialist food market in Britain,” adds Susie, who owns the unique business with experienced chef Bob McDonald.

The show provides the best quality local and regional produce, plus the latest in equipment, labelling and packaging solutions from many outstanding suppliers. Over 3 days, the Farm Shop and Deli Show will be packed with new launches, exciting live events and sessions, and trend-setting food and drink from across the globe.

Farm Shop and Deli Show will run alongside Food and Drink Expo, National Convenience Show and Foodex Manufacturing Solutions as part of the award-winning UK Food & Drink Shows.

The award-winning UK Food & Drink Shows unite four shows under one roof, covering the complete supply chain in three comprehensive days of insight, innovation and inspiration. Farm Shop and Deli Show joins Food and Drink Expo (incorporating The Restaurant Show), National Convenience Show and Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, to create an unmissable proposition for progressive food and drink professionals across the industry.

Food and drink is one of the UK’s most innovative industries - and its leading trade show is reflecting that innovation with a host of new features.

Innovation is one reason the UK Food and Drink Shows was last year crowned ‘Best UK Tradeshow more than 8,000 sq m’ in the Association of Event Organisers Excellence Awards. That innovation continues in 2025 with new themed areas for natural and healthy food; coffee; packaging; business advice; and plant based foods.

Also new for 2025 is The Cocktail Stage, at Food & Drink Expo. From expertly crafted cocktails to creative mocktails, brands will use this space to present their drinks and serve samples.

En Place is hosting three partner brands that it works. These are: Ispini Charcuterie, a producer of cured meats from Moira which will be introducing a new branding; Irish Black Butter of Portrush, an award-winning, chef-endorsed, premium spread; ideal for gifting and artisan retail, appealing to provenance-focused consumers; and Blackfire Hot Sauces of Belfast. The bold, vegan-friendly, artisan condiments with award-winning flavours are ideal for consumers seeking premium heat and quality.

Blackfire’s owner Tim McCarthy will launch and introduce his recently rebranded range to a broader UK customer base.

Most recently, Irish Black Butter, founded by Alastair Bell, was awarded the UK’s the UK most significant award for artisan food innovation.