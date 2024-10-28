'As a leading infrastructure solutions provider, we are proud to be strengthening our presence in Northern Ireland with the opening of our new Belfast office'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Infrastructure support service provider Amey has officially opened its new consulting office and design hub in Belfast, inaugurated by John O'Dowd, Northern Ireland minister for infrastructure.
As the company's new recruitment hub for Northern Ireland, the new office is set to bring it closer to its key clients such as public transportation provider Translink as well as the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), for which it recently secured a £30m contract to provide water and engineering services.
Amey's new office is located in the heart of the city and accommodates 150 employees.
The Belfast office will also enable the company to provide local people with employment opportunities, including apprenticeships and recruitment programmes for graduates, young people, veterans and their families.
Nineteen new early-career opportunities have already been created, with 37% of these positions filled by women. Additionally, Amey has also generated £749,419 in social value to date.
READ THIS: Belfast enjoys successful cruise season, welcoming 145 cruise calls to the city between April and October this year
Alex Gilbert, managing director for Amey's Consulting business, said: "As a leading infrastructure solutions provider, we are proud to be strengthening our presence in Northern Ireland with the opening of our new Belfast office. This new design hub not only allows Amey to better serve our key clients, but also highlights our dedication to recruiting and fostering the best talent, promoting sustainability, and generating positive social value for local communities.
"Our new Belfast office will serve as the foundation for our future growth in Northern Ireland and beyond."
John O'Dowd, minister for the Department for Infrastructure, added: "I am pleased to open the new Amey consulting office and design hub today, particularly as this facility will allow the company to continue to deliver engineering services to my department, while increasing its social value with more entry level jobs and apprenticeships in the local community.
"I wish the Amey team well in this next chapter of their company's growth, and I look forward to hearing more about their ongoing commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.