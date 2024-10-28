Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marks & Spencer has announced 410 seasonal job opportunities across its 22 stores in Northern Ireland as part of its wider festive recruitment drive. The retailer is looking to fill over 11,000 customer assistant roles nationwide to support the busy Christmas period, with 410 positions available locally in both foods and clothing & home departments. This year, M&S is offering over 1,000 more vacancies than last year, highlighting the brand's commitment to investing in additional colleague hours to deliver top-tier customer service.

A customer assistant at M&S plays a key role in providing a seamless shopping experience, from serving customers and keeping shelves stocked, to helping with recommendations.

Seasonal colleagues will also support M&S' popular christmas food to order service, ensuring festive essentials are ready on time for customers across Northern Ireland. One such success story is Stephanie McCann, who was originally employed as a seasonal recruit at the M&S Craigavon store last October. She quickly stood out due to her dedication and exceptional customer service skills. Her hard work earned her a permanent position, and she is now progressing through the Stepping into Team Support Manager programme, displaying all the attributes of a future team manager. Stephanie said: "I've always been passionate about delivering the best experience for our customers, and M&S has given me the opportunity to grow and develop in ways I never imagined.

"The support I've received has been incredible, and I'm excited to take on new challenges as I continue my journey towards a management role." The recruitment window is now open, with new colleagues starting from mid-November. M&S offers flexible roles with a variety of working patterns, making it an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to gain experience or supplement their income over the holidays. Interested candidates can apply via the M&S careers page and may be invited for a one-to-one interview or group assessment.