The iconic former Milk nightclub, located on Tomb Street, has been listed for sale with an asking price of £1.3 million.

This venue, a staple of Belfast’s nightlife for over two decades, has remained vacant since the closure of Libertine in October 2023.

Originally opened as Milk, the nightclub operated for nearly 10 years until its closure in 2009. It underwent several rebrandings, including Rain, T-Street Warehouse, and Fourteen Tomb Street, before most recently being relaunched as Libertine under Elwynn Leisure Ltd, co-owned by Jim Crawford and actor Kris Nairn. However, the company went into liquidation in November 2023.

The property is currently owned by 10-14 Ltd, a subsidiary of the Jeeves Hospitality group, which was established by Irish entrepreneur Barry Connolly. Connolly is known for his successful ventures in marketing and the hospitality sector.

The listing, managed by property agents Avison Young in Belfast, highlights the venue's potential due to its strategic location near the new Ulster University campus and the bustling Cathedral Quarter.

With a capacity of 600 people, the nightclub features a ground floor bar, lounge, stage area, and a first floor equipped with a DJ booth and dance floor, alongside a VIP mezzanine.

Key features of the property include:

A substantial three-storey bar/nightclub extending approximately 5,700 sq ft, fitted to a high standard and “ready to go.”

A seven-day-a-week entertainment license allowing operation until 3am.

Proximity to Ulster University, catering to a high number of students in the area.

On-street parking availability and easy access to public transport.

The property listing with Avison Young states: “Attractive single storey red brick building leading into a 3-storey building to the rear of the site. Ground floor consist of a front bar with entertainment stage to the front.

"There is a fully furnished lounge area with W/C facilities and a keg room to the very rear of the building. There is a disabled W/C also available on this floor. “First floor has a cloakroom, DJ booth and dance floor. Accompanied with a fully fitted bar servery. There is a mezzanine / VIP area above dance floor with toilets to the rear. Staff room and storage space are also located above. “Sheltered outdoor smoking area with a DJ booth and bar container. Speakers already installed outside.”

As the search for a new operator begins, the future of this historic venue remains to be seen, but its established reputation and prime location offer a promising prospect for nightlife enthusiasts.

