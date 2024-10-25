Galgorm Collection responds to acquisition rumours of Roe Park Hotel, a four-star golf resort near Limavady

By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Although the exact sale price has not been disclosed, it's reported that Galgorm secured the winning bid amid competition from three other hospitality groups

Leading Northern Ireland hotel group Galgorm Collection has addressed circulating rumours regarding its acquisition of Roe Park Hotel, a prominent four-star golf resort located near Limavady in County Londonderry.

The 118-bed venue was put on the market in late June with an asking price exceeding £14 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the exact sale price has not been disclosed, it's reported that Galgorm secured the winning bid amid competition from three other hospitality groups.

The acquisition is pending final legal and financial processes, but once completed, Roe Park will join Galgorm's portfolio as its fourth hotel.

The Galgorm Collection, known for its luxury hospitality offerings, already includes the flagship Galgorm Resort in Ballymena, The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick, and The Old Inn in Crawfordsburn. The group also operates popular restaurants in Belfast, such as Parisien and Fratelli.

READ THIS: Award-winning Northern Ireland four-star golf and spa resort is up for sale for £14million

Roe Park Resort, which was named the Best Golf Resort in Ulster at the 2024 Golfers Guide to Ireland awards, has been independently owned since it opened in 1995.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The four-star Roe Park Resort, on the outskirts of Limavady was listed for sale through the CBRE Group with a guide price of £14million. Although the exact sale price has not been disclosed, it's reported that Galgorm secured the winning bid amid competition from three other hospitality groupsThe four-star Roe Park Resort, on the outskirts of Limavady was listed for sale through the CBRE Group with a guide price of £14million. Although the exact sale price has not been disclosed, it's reported that Galgorm secured the winning bid amid competition from three other hospitality groups
The four-star Roe Park Resort, on the outskirts of Limavady was listed for sale through the CBRE Group with a guide price of £14million. Although the exact sale price has not been disclosed, it's reported that Galgorm secured the winning bid amid competition from three other hospitality groups

The expansive site features an 18-hole golf course, driving range, golf academy, spa, two restaurants, bars, and a health club. In recent years, around £3 million has been invested in upgrades, enhancing wedding and event facilities, as well as the golf course and accommodations.

The hotel business, co-owned by Charles Conn, Kevin McKeever, and Alan Wilton, reported a pre-tax profit of £943,000 in 2022 on a turnover of £7.4 million. Additionally, plans are underway for further development, including 11 new self-catering units to complement the existing three properties on-site.

A spokesperson for the Galgorm Collection stated: “As Northern Ireland's premier luxury hospitality group, Galgorm Collection continually explores a range of potential investment and acquisition opportunities to advance our growth and success and always look forward to providing an update as these materialise.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandLimavady

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice