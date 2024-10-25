Galgorm Collection responds to acquisition rumours of Roe Park Hotel, a four-star golf resort near Limavady
Leading Northern Ireland hotel group Galgorm Collection has addressed circulating rumours regarding its acquisition of Roe Park Hotel, a prominent four-star golf resort located near Limavady in County Londonderry.
The 118-bed venue was put on the market in late June with an asking price exceeding £14 million.
Although the exact sale price has not been disclosed, it's reported that Galgorm secured the winning bid amid competition from three other hospitality groups.
The acquisition is pending final legal and financial processes, but once completed, Roe Park will join Galgorm's portfolio as its fourth hotel.
The Galgorm Collection, known for its luxury hospitality offerings, already includes the flagship Galgorm Resort in Ballymena, The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick, and The Old Inn in Crawfordsburn. The group also operates popular restaurants in Belfast, such as Parisien and Fratelli.
Roe Park Resort, which was named the Best Golf Resort in Ulster at the 2024 Golfers Guide to Ireland awards, has been independently owned since it opened in 1995.
The expansive site features an 18-hole golf course, driving range, golf academy, spa, two restaurants, bars, and a health club. In recent years, around £3 million has been invested in upgrades, enhancing wedding and event facilities, as well as the golf course and accommodations.
The hotel business, co-owned by Charles Conn, Kevin McKeever, and Alan Wilton, reported a pre-tax profit of £943,000 in 2022 on a turnover of £7.4 million. Additionally, plans are underway for further development, including 11 new self-catering units to complement the existing three properties on-site.
A spokesperson for the Galgorm Collection stated: “As Northern Ireland's premier luxury hospitality group, Galgorm Collection continually explores a range of potential investment and acquisition opportunities to advance our growth and success and always look forward to providing an update as these materialise.”
