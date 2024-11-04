Elaine Clarke has overall responsibility for the management, promotion and delivery of the LRA’s full range of employment relations services at offices in Belfast and Londonderry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Ballyclare women has been appointed as the new director of employment relations services at the Labour Relations Agency.

Elaine Clarke has overall responsibility for the management, promotion and delivery of the LRA’s full range of employment relations services including best practice advice, dispute prevention and workplace resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the senior leadership team, she also helps shape the direction and delivery of the Agency’s strategic plan, positioning the organisation as a thought leader on contemporary employment issues. This is aligned with the Department for the Economy’s economic vision and in particular, realising the potential of the Minister’s Good Jobs ambition.

Elaine oversees a team of experts working across the Agency’s offices in Belfast and Londonderry. She also has overall responsibility for conciliating large or high-profile collective employment disputes and major employment relations projects.