Plans have been lodged for new tourist facilities at Cavehill Country Park in Belfast, including new accommodation and a visitors centre.

An outline planning application has been submitted to Belfast City Council for the development.

Planning permission is sought for self-catering tourist accommodation, glamping pods, a visitor centre, car parking, and associated site works.

The Cave Hill Country Park proposed application site comprises about 2.3 acres of open countryside adjacent to a small car park that serves park visitors. It features views over Belfast to the south, with a natural backdrop of Cavehill to the north and east. Pictured is Cave Hill Country Park. Credit: Gareth James - geograph.org.uk

The application site comprises about 2.3 acres of open countryside adjacent to a small car park that serves park visitors. It features views over Belfast to the south, with a natural backdrop of Cavehill to the north and east.

The proposed accommodation would cater to a range of visitor demographics, from families to eco-tourists.

The visitors centre would provide information on the park's attractions, including ecology, archaeology, and walking trails.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: "Public parks such as CCP attract a diverse range of visitors, including local residents, domestic tourists, and international travellers seeking outdoor recreation.

"Providing accommodation and visitor facilities adjacent to the park significantly enhances the visitor experience by offering convenience and accessibility. Visitors who may otherwise have limited time to explore the park are more likely to stay longer and fully engage with the natural surroundings if quality accommodation and services are readily available.

"Tourism plays a crucial role in local economic development, especially when tied to natural assets like public parks. By developing tourism infrastructure near Cavehill Country Park, the local economy stands to benefit from increased visitor spending on accommodation, food, and other services.

"Tourists who stay overnight are more likely to spend on local amenities, supporting businesses in nearby areas such as Glengormley, as well as contributing to the broader economy of Belfast.

"Additionally, the presence of quality tourism facilities attracts more visitors, extending the length of their stays and increasing the likelihood of repeat visits. This not only boosts the tourism sector but also creates jobs in areas such as hospitality, outdoor recreation, and park services.

"With CCP being a major destination for both domestic and international visitors, the integration of such facilities ensures that the economic impact of tourism is maximised and spread across multiple sectors."