Consello launches full scale advisory business after buying Lanyon Group in Belfast with founder, Katie Doran assuming the role of chief executive in Ireland, overseeing day-to-day operations

Global advisory and investing platform Consello has officially launched in Ireland, marking its entry with the acquisition of Belfast-based strategic communications and public affairs company Lanyon Group.

Founded in the U.S. by Declan Kelly, Consello counts seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams among its partners.

As part of this expansion, Lanyon Group's founder, Katie Doran, will assume the role of chief executive in Ireland, overseeing day-to-day operations. John Herlihy, former head of Google and LinkedIn for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, has been appointed executive chairman of Consello in Ireland.

The New York-headquartered firm has assembled a 30-member "day-one" team in Ireland, which includes sports personalities such as former Manchester United captain Gary Neville and Paul McGinley, the former Irish champion golfer and Ryder Cup captain. Neville, who has already been active as the UK chair of Consello, will focus on leadership development in his new role in Ireland.

Among that team will be Jonathan Ireland, who co-founded Lanyon with Katie Doran.

Declan Kelly, a former U.S. Envoy to Northern Ireland, expressed excitement over the launch, highlighting Consello's commitment to strategic markets worldwide.

He said: “This launch reflects our continued investment in strategic markets across the world.

“With the acquisitions of The Lanyon Group and also specialist Mid-West based leadership development company Blue Lake, and the leadership of John Herlihy, we are uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled advisory services across Ireland, the UK and into Europe.

“Our mission everywhere we operate is to help the best in the world be even better, and we have brought together a team with the ability to do just that.”

Gary Neville said: “I am excited to expand my role at Consello by joining the business in Ireland. Throughout my career, both on and off the field, I’ve been driven by a relentless work ethic and the pursuit of excellence. Consello embodies these same values, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth in Ireland and around the world.”

Paul McGinley added: “Throughout my career, I’ve learned the importance of strategic thinking, teamwork, and leadership – values that resonate deeply with Consello’s approach to advising clients. Ireland is a vibrant market with incredible potential, and I’m excited to work with Consello here and around the world to help businesses thrive.”

Consello, which has offices in major cities including New York, Miami, and London, is preparing for an official launch next month, which will feature top executives and influential figures from various sectors across Ireland.