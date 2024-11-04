Last year (2023-2024) was a record one for business events in Belfast, with 92 conferences held in the city attracting over 32,000 delegates, securing 97,000 bed nights and worth £42.5m in economic impact

Belfast has once again asserted its position as a premier destination for business tourism and events, securing the city’s status as an unbeatable host destination at this year’s Conference & Incentive Travel (C&IT) awards in London.

Visit Belfast, the city region’s destination marketing organisation (DMO) secured ‘Best Event Destination UK’ at the annual awards – the most influential in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) tourism sector, recognising quality across the industry and celebrating excellence in hospitality, event planning, venues and in destination appeal.

It was the second time this year that Visit Belfast has triumphed on the international stage. In June, it won the top award for ‘Best Convention Bureau’ at the micebook annual awards, recognising its commitment to delivering world class events with excellence, innovation and impact.

Visit Belfast, which this year marks 25 years of tourism growth success for the city, has secured the industry’s top destination title at the annual C&IT awards for many years, including in 2023, when it won three major accolades, including ‘world’s best conference destination’. It has now held the ‘best destination’ title for six out of the last seven years.

Meanwhile, ICC Belfast, the city’s stunning international convention centre, was this year shortlisted for the C&IT 2024 ‘Best UK Venue’ award, marking a significant achievement that recognises the strengthened strategic partnership between the two organisations to promote Belfast as a compelling and unique hub for global conferences and events.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray, expressed his pride in the city’s achievements and in the intensive collaboration required to secure international award recognition.

Visit Belfast has won the award for ‘Best Event Destination UK’ at this year’s Conference & Incentive Travel (C&IT) awards in London. Pictured is Deborah Collins, head of business tourism, Visit Belfast, Gerry Lennon, chief executive, Visit Belfast, Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray and Iain Bell, acting chief executive, ICC Belfast

“Visit Belfast’s latest success at this year’s C&IT awards, coupled with ICC Belfast being shortlisted for Best UK Venue, is further recognition of Belfast’s powerful ability to compete and win on the world stage and to showcase the city’s unique strengths in a hugely competitive international arena.

“I warmly congratulate this well-deserved collective success for both organisations, their teams and partners on yet another job well done. These awards are always vitally important for the city and will continue to underline Belfast’s enduring appeal as a compelling place to visit, to host events and do business.”

Business events attract high spending visitors throughout the year and play an important role in a balanced tourism portfolio attracting conferences, meetings and business and incentive programmes which bring benefits across Northern Ireland.

Last year (2023-2024) was a record one for business events in Belfast, with 92 conferences held in the city attracting over 32,000 delegates, securing 97,000 bed nights and worth £42.5m in economic impact. When compared with pre-pandemic performance, business bed nights were up 34 percent ahead of 2019 levels and economic impact performance was 22 percent higher than 2019, demonstrating a strong recovery for Belfast in a challenging operating environment.

Gerry Lennon, chief executive of Visit Belfast, also commented on the city’s remarkable success: “Being recognised as Best Event Destination UK is an outstanding achievement for Belfast and we don’t take these awards lightly. This important win, alongside ICC Belfast’s shortlisting as Best UK Venue reflects the city’s growing influence in the international events market for its ability to deliver unique, memorable and highly successful events.

Thanks to strong collaboration between Belfast City Council, our partners and wider tourism sector, Belfast continues to make a demonstrable mark as a leading destination for conferences and events and we look forward to building further on this success.”

The Visit Belfast award supports a wider strategy to double the number of international conferences hosted in Northern Ireland annually and attract three times the number of delegates from the UK and Ireland by 2030.

Iain Bell, acting chief executive, ICC Belfast, said: "Team Belfast has once again demonstrated its excellence in the highly competitive business events sector. ICC Belfast's nomination for Best UK Venue, and Visit Belfast's fourth consecutive win as Best Event Destination UK, highlight our collective dedication to showcasing Belfast and Northern Ireland on a world stage and I am proud of everyone who played a part in this remarkable achievement.”

Launched in 2022, the Northern Ireland Business Events Strategy, supported by Tourism Northern Ireland, Visit Belfast and Visit Derry, the strategy could generate an additional £209 million in direct economic impact and up to 2,000 new jobs by 2030.

John McGrillen, chief executive officer, Tourism Northern Ireland, added: “International industry recognition plays a major role in our ability to market, retain and secure conferences and events that support businesses and organisations, drive job creation and positively impact the economy. Belfast has yet again demonstrated its ability and determination to compete among the world’s best. I’m delighted on behalf of all our partners at this latest success as we continue to build new growth in this important and hugely exciting sector of our vibrant tourism industry.”