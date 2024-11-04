In association with Henderson Foodservice, hundreds of entries from food to go business in Northern Ireland were received across 23 categories including best bakery, coffee, burger, pizza, fish & chips to Catering Truck of the Year, Food Court of the Year and Newcomer of the Year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A diverse range of food to go businesses across Northern Ireland have been listed as finalists for the 2024 NI Food to Go Awards, in association with Henderson Foodservice.

The awards ceremony will take place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday , November 19, and will be hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay. The independent judging panel have agreed that the finalists paint a picture of a thriving food to go scene across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards will recognise and celebrate the excellence and variety of food to go establishments in Northern Ireland. These are the first awards of its kind to be professionally and independently judged in Northern Ireland and are organised by the NI Food to Go Association.

Hundreds of entries from food to go business in Northern Ireland were received across 23 categories, ranging from Sustainable Food to Go Business of the Year, Best Coffee to Go, Best Burger to Go to Catering Truck of the Year.

Celebrating the continued growth of the industry, judges were delighted to receive the largest number of entries for Newcomer of the Year, showing the future of the industry is in great hands. Due to the volume of outstanding entries, the category has been split into two further subcategories to include Specialist Newcomer of the Year and Coffee Newcomer of the Year.

The esteemed judging panel of industry experts was led by restaurant reviewer and food writer, Joris Minne, who commented: “It has been a pleasure for all of us as judges to dive into the thriving food to go scene here in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diverse range of food to go businesses across Northern Ireland have been listed as finalists for the 2024 NI Food to Go Awards, in association with Henderson Foodservice. Pictured is chair of the NI Food to Go Awards judging panel, Joris Minne with NI Food to Go Association CEO, Michael Henderson

"Not only has the judging panel discovered new and exciting businesses in our local communities, but we have tasted dishes inspired by flavours from the Philippines to Philadelphia, local favourites cooked extremely well and a range of exciting plates of food that are thinking outside the box. We look forward to honouring all finalists and winners on the 19th November."

Joris was joined by Into Media Group business editor Gary McDonald; CEO of Food NI Michele Shirlow; business editor and food columnist John Mulgrew; chef, entrepreneur and food columnist Paula McIntyre; Reach PLC journalist Sophie McLaughlin; Chef Geoff Baird from the award’s title sponsor Henderson Foodservice; managing director from Evolve HR Solutions, Claire Loftus; manager of Ulster University’s Food and Drink Business Department, Dr Lynsey Hollywood; Emily McCorkell from Legenderry Food Group; head of sustainability at Zeus Packaging Declan Breen and Media Huis deputy editor in chief, Martin Breen.

NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson, added: “The NI Food to Go Association was thrilled to receive such a significant number of entries for our first ever awards. This is an opportunity to showcase our vast array of food to go businesses across Northern Ireland. It is important to acknowledge the entrepreneurial flair, dedication and contribution of these businesses to the local economy. Thank you to everyone who entered and thank you to our judges for taking the time to read and taste-test all entries. We look forward to celebrating on the night.”

The NI Food to Go Awards are proudly supported by title sponsor, Henderson Foodservice, alongside category sponsors Smartpay, Riada NI, Towergate Insurance, Flipdish, Délifrance, Stephens Catering Equipment, Evolve HR, Pro-Active Accounting, Eat Local, Frylite, Coca Cola Hellenic, BIOPAX, Zeus Packaging, Makro Belfast / Booker Wholesale UK and Stack Field Solutions UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards will also raise funds and awareness for charity partner Friends of the Cancer Centre.

A limited number of tickets are available https://www.foodtogoawards.co.uk/

NI Food to Go Awards Finalists 2024:

Best Asian-Pan Asian Food to Go: Bao Bun, Jimmy House, Kamakura Sushi and Ramen -, Ballyhackamore, Manongs Ltd, Sinley Chinese

Best Bakery / Patisserie to Go: 68bakes, Beth's Bakery, Brownies On The Hill, CeCe's Cakes and Bakes, Manders global, Ollie’s Patisserie, Wee Buns, Yum Cakes

Best Breakfast to Go: Cargo Coffee, Jose’s Deli, KAFF, Kate’s, Mac's Pizzas Ltd, Milled Coffee House,

Best Burger to Go: 7 Towers Burgers BELFAST BURGER The Chip Co, Hillbilly’s Fried Chicken, Jose’s Deli, Monte Carlo, Sixty Nine, Steel Yard Cafe, The Crisp Shack

Best Coffee to Go: Barista Bar Cafe, Barista Express, Buzz n’ Berry, CARGO COFFEE, Frappa Coffee, KAFF, Milled Coffee House, Wee Buns

Best Deli Food to Go: Cafe Roo, Fitzy's Grill, Jose’s Deli, Tasty Nosh Deli Belfast & Tasty Nosh West, Temple SPAR, The Food Housel

Best Dessert: Brownies On The Hill, CC's Sweets & Treats, Fulla Crepe, Ollie’s Patisserie, Patisserie G, Scoop and Cup

Best Fish & Chips to Go: Browns Fish and Chips, ChipCo, Chipmongers, Codzilla, Joe's Traditional Fish and Chips, Monte Carlo, Nemo’s,

The Chip Factory, The Frying Squad, The Gourmet Grill Chippy Ltd

Best Healthy Food to Go: Buzz n’ Berry, Cafe Roo, KAFF

Best Indian Food to Go: Asha Tandoori Indian Takeaway, Ayat Spice Ltd, Bingi's Kitchen, Panjab Indian Restaurant, Shapla Indian Restaurant, Spice India Curry and Kebabs, The Indian Chef, Yaks Nepalese & Indian Contemporary Restaurant & Takeaway

Best Kebab to Go: Asha Tandoori Indian Takeaway, Ayat Spice Ltd, Gyros King, Naan Doughs, Romeo’s Takeaway, Spice India Curry and Kebabs, The Shawarma, The Sphinx

Best Mexican Food to Go: 3 Amigos Deli, Bad Boyz Mexican, Bebe Adrianos Mexicanos, Taquitos, Tex-Mex

Best Pizza to Go: Alpaca Pizza & Eats, Fairhill Pizzeria, Four Star Pizza Lisburn, Love Pizza, Phat Pizza, Pizza crew, Pizza Napoletana by belfastpizzablogger, Pizza Umami, Romeo’s Takeaway, Taste of New York Pizzeria

Catering Truck of the Year: Browns Award Winning Fish and Chips, Cousins Catering, Craft Catering and Events, Cranes Food Truck, Fairley's Flavours, Pizza Umami, Steel Yard Cafe, The Crisp Shack

Food Court of the Year: Buzz n’ Berry, CastleCourt Shopping Centre, Clipper Quay Street Food Market

Newcomer of the Year: Alpaca Pizza & Eats, BELFAST BURGER, Bunreal, Buzz n’ Berry, CC's Sweets & Treats, Fitzy's Grill, Pizza Max North Belfast, Rolys Bistro, Sixty Nine, Slice of Change

Newcomer of the Year – Specialist: Indian Tiffins Belfast, Smoke BBQ ltd, Super Spud, Taste of Philly, The Wing Society, VR Fire & Smokehouse

Newcomer of the Year – Coffee: Cafe Roo, Drip Belfast, Milled Coffee House, Steele Co Coffee Lab

Street Food of the Year: Bee Eaters, Bigfoot Spuds Enniskillen, Made In Antrim, Sam Smith's Street Food, Taquitos, The Crisp Shack

Franchise of the Year: Chickn Lickn, ChipCo, Monte Carlo, Pizza Crew, Apache Pizza, The Pizza Co

Sustainable Food to Go Business of the Year: 7 Tower Burger, Café Roo, Fishmongers, Fitzy's Grill, KAFF, Nemo’s, North Coast Pizza, Wee Buns

Food Blogger of the Year: Alex Huston Eats, Fermanagh Foodie, FOOD FINDER NI, Keeva Eats, NI Food Reviews, The Kearney’s