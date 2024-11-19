Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction of the new Premier Inn hotel is expected to create 30 jobs with a further 30 jobs post-construction

Planning permission for a new £5.5m Premier Inn Hotel close to Belfast International Airport was granted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, at a meeting in Mossley Mill, on Monday evening.

The 81-bedroom three-storey development is proposed at the junction of Antrim Road, Airport Road and British Road. Permission was granted previously in 2018 and 2023.

Senior planning officer Alicia Leathem told the committee proposed changes relate to design and appearance. She indicated the site is located on land zoned for airport use and the application was considered “acceptable”.

The officer said one letter of objection has been received in relation to concerns over road safety and visibility but she said that Department for Infrastructure Roads has no objection. Access will be at Antrim Road.

Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch highlighted a “blind bend” on a main arterial route in the vicinity.

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said he was not aware of any upgrade plans by the Department for Infrastructure at this time.

Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue asked about a pedestrian link into the airport commenting on “very poor pedestrian access” in that area. Mr Diamond said a pedestrian link is planned between the hotel and airport.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application saying: “This is an application to welcome. It is a significant investment.”

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster said he was “happy to second”. Following a vote, planning permission was approved unanimously.

Construction of the new hotel is expected to create 30 jobs with a further 30 jobs post-construction.

A report to the planning committee said: “Due to the nature of the development proposals, it is anticipated that the majority of visitors to the hotel will be associated with other airport related activity.”

It indicated that a pedestrian link and footway is to be created which will connect to the existing footways leading to the main airport terminal.

“Overall, it is considered that the design, lay-out and appearance of the proposed hotel is in keeping with the character of the wider airport area,” the report also said.

“The proposed lay-out will provide 125 car parking spaces and seven mobility-impaired parking spaces. As this hotel is situated within close proximity to the airport, the hotel will also need to cater for guests who wish to park, stay and fly. ”

A new right-hand turning lane is proposed along Antrim Road.

“Given the application site’s immediate proximity to Belfast International Airport, consultation was carried out with Belfast International Airport in relation to aviation safety and also with Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). No objections were forthcoming from any of the consultees in relation to the proposed development.