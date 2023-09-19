News you can trust since 1737
By Claire Cartmill
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST
Plans for a major hotel development close to Belfast International Airport have been ‘cleared for take-off’, subject to call-in period, by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s planning committee just 21 weeks from the date the application was made.

A new 81 room Premier Inn Hotel will be developed by Portadown firm JH Turkington & Sons with an investment of £5.5m. The construction phase is expected to support 30 jobs across a 12 month period.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Mark Cooper BEM, said: “This is a great boost for tourism in the Borough offering more choice and improved convenience for visitors.

“With Northern Ireland proudly maintaining its standing as a major visitor destination, the option of affordable hotel accommodation will be an asset for the tourism industry.”

Chairman of the planning committee councillor Robert Foster, added: “This major investment in a prime location will be an asset to our Borough and will enhance Antrim and Newtownabbey’s role in Northern Ireland’s success as a great place to visit.”

