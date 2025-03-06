Asking price £1,200,000: CBRE NI announces the sale of former Coleraine Lidl premises as largest store in Northern Ireland opens
CBRE NI has been appointed to oversee the sale of a prime retail property located in Coleraine’s highly sought-after Riverside Retail Park.
The unit, formerly occupied by Lidl, has become available following the supermarket’s relocation within the retail park and is now ready for immediate occupation. CBRE NI is inviting offers in the region of £1,200,000 for the property.
Strategically positioned in one of Coleraine’s most prominent shopping destinations, the property benefits from excellent visibility and accessibility. Its appeal is further enhanced by the nearby Ulster University campus, which currently accommodates approximately 6,000 students.
Stephen Smith, associate director at CBRE NI, explained: “Northern Ireland’s retail sector is expected to grow throughout 2025, with this performance being boosted by the availability of prime properties including the former Lidl store at Riverside Retail Park.
“With its excellent location, strong footfall, and adaptable space, we anticipate significant interest from potential occupiers.”
The property holds an EPC rating of D-79 and offers 10,000 sq ft of bulky goods space along with 8,270 sq ft of B4 storage and distribution space, providing flexible and versatile options for potential occupiers.
Interested parties are invited to contact Stephen Smith, Associate Director at CBRE Northern Ireland, for further information: [email protected]
