Motor industry veteran Norman Ballance honoured by Roadside Garages for six decades of service, innovation, and inspiration

A Northern Ireland car dealership is celebrating one of the region’s longest-serving motor trade professionals, Norman Ballance, who is marking an incredible 60 years in the industry.

Now 78, Norman is still actively involved behind the scenes at Roadside (Garages) Limited in Coleraine, where his decades of experience continue to make a lasting impact.

The dealership paid tribute to him in a heartfelt social media post, calling him “one of our treasured members of the Roadside Family.”

"As one of the region’s most respected motor trade professionals, is remarkable career continues to inspire colleagues across the industry and here at Roadside (Garages) Limited.

“Norman’s journey began in September 1968 with J.E. Coulter of Belfast, the main Ford dealership at the time.

Northern Ireland car dealership Roadside (Garages) Limited in Coleraine is celebrating one of the region’s longest-serving motor trade professionals, Norman Ballance, who is marking an incredible 60 years in the industry. Credit Facebook

"It was an era when salesmen not only sold cars but also the finer details - from wing mirrors to the latest radial tyres!

"His natural charm, deep product knowledge, and belief in doing right by every customer is what really set him apart.

“Over the years Norman’s career has spanned a wide range of roles. He embraced the arrival of Peugeot and later Mazda in Northern Ireland, helping to introduce these now-familiar brands to local drivers.

“His appointment as sales development manager for Volkswagen & Audi in 1987 marked a key milestone and was a role that saw him play a central part in separating Audi into its own standalone franchise, laying the foundation for the brand’s long-term success.

“Known for his analytical mind as much as his experience, Norman developed a reputation as one of the trade’s finest statistical numerologists, using market data and registration trends to anticipate shifts long before others did.

“After decades in corporate roles Norman returned to Coleraine to focus on family, spending more time with his wife Paula, their three daughters, and six grandchildren.

"Today, he continues to contribute behind the scenes at Roadside, overseeing warranty administration and ensuring the business runs efficiently with his trademark precision and dedication.”

“It goes without saying that Norman’s knowledge and experience are invaluable to us and even behind the scenes he continues to make a real difference to our team and operations!

“At 78, Norman shows no sign of slowing down and he still has many miles left on the clock!!”

The dealership’s tribute sparked an outpouring of admiration and affection from the local community and motor trade professionals alike. Former colleagues, long-time customers, and friends added comments with heartfelt praise and birthday wishes.