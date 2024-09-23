Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Henderson Foodservice has been named one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte, as well as picking up a top award in Dublin at the Irish eCommerce Awards 2024, plus many highly commended accolades

Northern Ireland food retailer, Henderson Foodservice has collected a number of awards in the past week, ranging from online sales success to management and business strategy.

The company, a division of Henderson Group and headquartered in Mallusk, took home a top award at the 2024 Irish eCommerce Awards in Dublin – B2B eCommerce Website of the Year and was highly commended in a further four categories; Food & Drink eCommerce Website of the Year, eCommerce In-House Team of the Year, Business Growth Award and Outstanding Achievement Award.

Managing director of Henderson Foodservice, Cathal Geohegan says the recognition is a reflection of the strategic direction the business has focused its growth in recent years: “Moving our ordering and sales process to a majority e-commerce platform has transformed how we do business with our customers, with new web purchasers increasing by 35% YTD versus last year.

"Not only does the platform provide ease of use, but it has helped our staff upweight their sales with a 60% increase in online sales overall. It also enables us to communicate more effectively, as well as adding even more products, brands and services to our roster.

“We achieved our biggest year of sales in 2023 thanks to this strategy that continues to grow throughout 2024.”

In the same week, the company was also recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies 2024 for the 11th year by Deloitte.

A thorough judging process precedes the recognition each year, evaluating the entire management team and the business strategy of each company. The judges examine a wide range of areas when assessing Ireland’s top privately-owned businesses, such as a business’ environmental, social and governance standards, strategic planning and talent strategy.

Brian Murphy, lead partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, explained: “The Irish economic growth story has been extraordinary, and we see this evidenced in the success of Irish indigenous businesses and the confidence shown by Best Managed Companies. Ensuring Ireland’s entrepreneurs and the companies they start get the support they need to grow and scale is crucial.”

Cathal added: “We are thrilled to have been recognised for the 11th year by Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies programme of awards. Our management and strategy is scrutinized by those at the top of their field, and it is a great standard to achieve for both the business and the staff that are bringing our ambitions to life with their dedication to the company and our customers.”

In 2023, Henderson Foodservice turnover reached £225 million, a record for the company and representing an increase of 19.7% on the previous year. 45% of overall sales came from online orders.