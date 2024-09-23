Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The company was also recognised by the Builders Merchant Federation at its annual awards and Kilwaughter Group brand K Systems has also been shortlisted for five INCA Awards

Northern Ireland quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for the third consecutive year.

The Best Managed Companies programme operates globally, spearheaded by Deloitte and supported in Ireland by Bank of Ireland, celebrating the exceptional performance of businesses across the island.

Businesses are assessed through a rigorous evaluation process that examines a range of criteria, including management capabilities, commitment to innovation, financial performance, corporate strategy, and organisational culture.

As one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, Kilwaughter joins an elite group of organisations that excel in these key areas.

Gary Wilmot, CEO at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “It is an incredible honour to have been named one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for the third consecutive year, and to have once again had the dedication of our entire team recognised by the wider business community.

“It has been a particularly exciting year for Kilwaughter, with the launch of our K Rend Eco Range underscoring our commitment to improving environmental standards in the construction industry, promoting sustainable practices and meeting the demands of eco-conscious customers. This included the launch of a new GP Mix product and came hot on the heels of two new EWI system launches.

Leading quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for the third consecutive year. Pictured is David Smith, finance director, Fiona Byrne, organisational development director, David Grace, sales director, Gary Wilmot, chief executive officer, Andrew McIntosh, head of research and development, Caroline Rowley, business development director and Donna McFadden, operations director

“Additionally, we recently relaunched our Vision, Purpose, and Values, reaffirming our commitment to building high-performing teams, delivering added value, and setting standards for exceptional customer service.

“As a responsible business, Kilwaughter recognises the essential role sustainability plays in our strategy moving forward.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far, and grateful to have been acknowledged for our long-term vision, strong leadership, and the ongoing efforts to build a business that supports our people, customers, and community.”

The company was also recognised by the Builders Merchant Federation at its annual awards, with marketing manager Elaine Gilligan named as a finalist in the Marketing Excellence category, and senior digital marketing executive, Kathryn Douglas, winning the coveted Young Supplier Achiever of the Year Award.

In addition to these successes, Kilwaughter Group brand K Systems has been shortlisted for five INCA Awards, the UK-wide EWI awards programme that celebrates rapid innovation, technical excellence, and best practice within the construction sector.

Gary commented on his delight at seeing some of the team members recognised “individually and for the focus, passion and excellence they bring to the Kilwaughter team as a whole.”

Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals is an innovative minerals processor that produces high quality products for the construction and agriculture sectors.