Northern Ireland software firm Liberty IT has launched a recruitment drive for 20 new intern software engineers aimed at third level education students interested in pursuing a career in technology.

The successful applicants will gain first-hand experience working on projects targeted for production, which go through Liberty IT’s full lifecycle process for development, testing and release in an Agile environment as well as learning best engineering practices, programming skills in languages including Java and JavaScript and growing their cloud knowledge in AWS.

Emma Mullan, senior director of Talent at Liberty IT, said: “At Liberty IT we invest heavily in the continuous learning and development of our teams at every stage of their career. And this commitment extends to the tech talent of the future, from the very beginning of their career. As part of this, we are delighted to launch a recruitment drive to give 20 students the opportunity to enjoy a fulfilling placement year with us for our 2025 intake.

“An intern software engineer with Liberty IT is an exciting and collaborative experience within our core development teams that designs, codes, tests and maintains a range of platforms and services for our Fortune 100 parent company, Liberty Mutual.

"Through our TechStart programme our interns receive the very best technical training and professional skills training and they are supported, mentored and receive on the job coaching from some of the world’s best talent in tech, our incredible employees.

"It really is a unique opportunity to work with the industry leader in digital innovation, and I would encourage students currently in the second year of a relevant degree to apply.”

Laura Sweeney, a current intern software engineer at Liberty IT, explained: “I have had a fantastic internship at Liberty IT. As well as working independently, I have felt fully supported throughout and received ongoing feedback and coaching from a dedicated mentor. I loved the opportunity to work and learn, as it has enabled me to develop my skills while gaining practical knowledge that I know will stand by me as I finish my degree and enter the world of work.”