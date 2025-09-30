Ciara Keenan, Founder of Form Lagree, is pictured at the opening of Ireland’s first Lagree fitness studio on the Lisburn Road in South Belfast. With an initial investment of £150,000, the studio marks a new chapter for the fitness industry, alongside plans to expand its sister location in Magherafelt

Fitness trailblazer and entrepreneur Ciara Keenan launches Ireland’s first Lagree studio — introducing the revolutionary, results-driven method loved by global icons, and flying in a senior master trainer from Los Angeles to ensure world-class expertise

In a first for Ireland’s fitness industry, Form Lagree has opened on the Lisburn Road in South Belfast and revealed plans to expand its sister studio in Magherafelt, following an initial investment of £150,000.

Founded by one of Northern Ireland’s leading fitness professionals Ciara Keenan, who already owns two successful Pilates and yoga studios in Ballymena and Magherafelt, Form Lagree is an exciting new chapter in Belfast’s health and wellness offering.

Lagree is one of the fastest-growing exercise methods globally and is loved by celebrities and fitness enthusiasts including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian. It’s a unique high-intensity, low-impact workout performed on state-of-the-art Miniformer Pro machines, combining strength, endurance, cardio and balance in every session.

To bring Lagree to Belfast, Keenan flew in a senior master trainer from Los Angeles, ensuring the highest level of expertise. Over an intensive programme 16 fitness professionals were trained and certified to deliver this dynamic method - a first for the island of Ireland.

In addition to the opening of the new Belfast studio, Form Pilates is set to expand its Magherafelt studio - doubling the footprint across two floors. This significant growth will pave the way for a new multi-purpose facility with exciting plans to introduce Lagree to Mid-Ulster later this year.

Ciara is no stranger to raising the bar in the local fitness industry. She has operated two thriving pilates and yoga studios for several years, building a loyal community and reputation for high-quality, innovative training. With Form Lagree, she is expanding her vision to bring the latest international fitness methods to Northern Ireland.

She explained: “I am so proud to introduce Lagree to Belfast - the first Lagree studio to open on the island of Ireland. I first fell in love with Lagree a few years ago when I visited a studio in London, and since then I’ve been on a mission to bring it here.

"This has been a huge personal and professional investment for me - in the studio itself, in the very best equipment and in flying over Heather Perren, an amazing senior master trainer from Los Angeles, where Lagree HQ is based, to train our team of 16 fitness professionals.

"Nothing like this has been available in Northern Ireland and I was determined to launch it to the highest standard possible and I am so proud to have achieved this.

“There’s a common misconception that Lagree is the same as Pilates, but they’re very different methods - both challenging in their own unique way. While I love and teach Pilates, the Lagree method offers a completely different experience and is intensely challenging, highly effective and truly transformative for both body and mind.

"I’ve seen first-hand how powerful it can be and I can’t wait for others to experience it too.”

Form Lagree, located on 168 Lisburn Road in south Belfast, has opened with introductory beginner taster sessions giving participants the chance to experience the workout for the first time.