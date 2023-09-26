News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

Bakehouse ‘dough-lighted’ as secures first major retail deal in Northern Ireland

Gallaghers Bakery has worked with Asda to secure listings for six new lines to be stocked across all Northern Ireland stores
By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gallaghers Bakery has worked with Asda to secure listings for six new lines which will be stocked across all the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores.

The six new products include Gallaghers Bakehouse rustic white, wholemeal and multigrain sourdough bread, Gallaghers Bakehouse fruit loaf, Gallaghers Bakehouse brioche and burger buns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gallaghers Bakehouse has been baking delicious fresh bread since 1968 in the village of Ardara, Co Donegal.

Most Popular
Read More
Belfast firm Weev charges up Rushmere Shopping Centre

“The bakery has been in existence for over 50 years and is an integral part of community life, all our products are made by experienced bakers who have enhanced their skills over the years to produce the highest quality baked goods,” explained Stephen McCann, Gallaghers Bakery, head of sales for Northern Ireland.

“This exciting range boasts all the benefits of sourdough goodness, fermented for a light texture, flavoursome taste and full of fibre - offering a bread that is not just tastier but also healthier too. Using only the simplest ingredients, the range includes a variety of breads which have multiple health benefits including high in fibre, low sugar content and added vitamins, to promote good gut health and digestion.

“This is our first time in a major retailer in Northern Ireland, and we are delighted to bring this unique range to sixteen Asda stores and its customers.”

Gallaghers Bakery has worked with Asda to secure listings for six new lines which will be stocked across all the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores. Pictured are Cathy Elliot, Asda buying manager for NI local and Stephen McCann, Gallaghers Bakery, head of sales for Northern IrelandGallaghers Bakery has worked with Asda to secure listings for six new lines which will be stocked across all the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores. Pictured are Cathy Elliot, Asda buying manager for NI local and Stephen McCann, Gallaghers Bakery, head of sales for Northern Ireland
Gallaghers Bakery has worked with Asda to secure listings for six new lines which will be stocked across all the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores. Pictured are Cathy Elliot, Asda buying manager for NI local and Stephen McCann, Gallaghers Bakery, head of sales for Northern Ireland
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cathy Elliot, Asda buying manager for NI local, added: “It’s fantastic to work with Gallaghers Bakery! We are thrilled to have the brand available in all our stores across Northern Ireland. We pride ourselves on working with local suppliers to bring our shoppers high quality, affordable and healthy products.

“The six new lines available will provide our shoppers with increased choice, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.’’

Related topics:ASDANorthern Ireland