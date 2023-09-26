News you can trust since 1737
Belfast firm Weev charges up Rushmere Shopping Centre

The new County Armagh facilities form part of Weev’s multi-million-pound investment programme that will see thousands of charging stations rolled out across Northern Ireland
By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Belfast electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company Weev has partnered with Rushmere Shopping Centre to charge up the retail landscape by providing four new public charging stations.

The new facilities added form part of Weev’s multi-million-pound investment programme that will see thousands of charging stations rolled out across Northern Ireland and beyond over the coming years.

In a move that will attract increased footfall to Rushmere, Weev has installed four charging points at the shopping centre, two 24kW DCs and two 22kW ACs, enabling customers to get 100 miles within 1-2 hours. The perfect time to recharge their cars whilst they enjoy some retail therapy.

Thomas O’Hagan, chief commercial officer at Weev, said: “It is great to welcome Rushmere Shopping Centre to our ever-expanding network of location partners as we continuously aim to make EV charging more accessible to drivers across Northern Ireland and beyond.

“By partnering with Rushmere we are offering a vital service to customers who drive EVs and helping the shopping centre future proof its facility for many more years to come.

“We look forward to working with more shopping centres, hotels and other convenient location partners as businesses across the region are increasingly searching for ways to adopt sustainable practices in everyday operations.”

Leading electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company Weev has partnered with Rushmere Shopping Centre to charge up the retail landscape in Co Armagh by providing four new public charging stations. Pictured are Thomas O'Hagan, CCO, Weev and Martin Walsh, centre manager, Rushmere Shopping CentreLeading electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company Weev has partnered with Rushmere Shopping Centre to charge up the retail landscape in Co Armagh by providing four new public charging stations. Pictured are Thomas O'Hagan, CCO, Weev and Martin Walsh, centre manager, Rushmere Shopping Centre
The new hubs represent a welcome return of EV charging facilities to Rushmere Shopping Centre.

Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere Shopping Centre, explained: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Weev to reinstall charging points in our car park as we are seeing a rise in the number of customers arriving in EVs.

“At Rushmere we strive to provide choice and convenience to our customers and with the recent installation of chargers we are excited to be offering them the best-in-class EV infrastructure.

“Installing the EV charging hub has allowed us to further strengthen our green credentials by reducing operational impact on the environment and add to our list of already impressive facilities.”

Located in the heart of Northern Ireland, Rushmere Shopping Centre boasts over 65 ‘big name’ stores in both the retail and hospitality sectors and is one of the largest shopping destinations in the region.

