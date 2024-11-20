Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast accountancy and advisory practice Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has expanded its Consulting Services department, welcoming Will Young as a director.

An experienced member of Northern Ireland’s public sector for 36 years, Mr Young joins Baker Tilly Mooney Moore from the NICS, Department of Finance.

A high-profile HR expert, Mr Young has held roles with Heath and Social Care’s Leadership Centre, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and was most recently a director of HR, People Services for the NI Civil Service.

Throughout his career, he has also shown a dedication to people development, diversity, and charitable causes, holding roles with Children’s Heartbeat Trust, CIPD Northern Ireland, and Diversity Mark.

Will Young and Donal Laverty, consulting partner, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore

His appointment comes as Baker Tilly Mooney Moore seeks to extend its consulting services offering, which offers organisation design, systems and process improvement, organisation development, and executive and people development to clients in both the public and private sectors.

Will Young said: “I am delighted to be joining the Baker Tilly Mooney Moore team. Having worked in the public sector for such a long time, this is an exciting opportunity to use that knowledge and experience in different sectors across Baker Tilly Mooney Moore’s diverse client base.

“As someone who wants to provide high quality, bespoke work for clients, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore suits me perfectly as it provides a local, bespoke service under an international umbrella. The opportunity to provide services within an organisation with the international breadth and depth of Baker Tilly Mooney Moore was one I could not pass up.

“After 36 years in the public sector, I am excited to move into the private sector, broadening not only my own network, knowledge and experience but also the high quality offering the Consulting Services team can provide to Baker Tilly Mooney Moore clients.”

Donal Laverty, consulting partner, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, said: “It’s a great moment for the Baker Tilly Mooney Moore team to welcome Will Young into our Consulting Services department.

"Will is bringing an incredible breadth of experience and knowledge that will only benefit our team and our clients. Baker Tilly Mooney Moore is in the midst of growing its service lines, responding to client needs, and Will’s visibility and reputation will only add to that service growth.