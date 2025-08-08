Former Danske Bank executive brings decades of financial expertise to support enterprise growth in Larne and Ballyclare

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland business enterprise centre LEDCOM has appointed Ballyclare seasoned banking professional Graham Lapsley to its board of directors, marking a significant addition as the organisation celebrates 40 years of supporting local economic growth.

Since its founding, LEDCOM has contributed around £120 million to the South and East Antrim economy through business start-up support, job creation, and enterprise development. With state-of-the-art facilities in Larne and Ballyclare including Willowbank Business Park and the Work Cube, LEDCOM continues to provide vital workspace and mentoring for entrepreneurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Ballyclare High School pupil, Graham brings over four decades of experience in the financial sector, having held a range of senior roles at Danske Bank (formerly Northern Bank), including head of Business Banking (North), head of Risk and Operations, and head of Private Banking. He retired in 2025.

Graham Lapsley has been appointed to LEDCOM’s board of directors. Graham, centre, is pictured alongside Dr Norman Apsley, OBE, chairman and Ken Nelson MBE, chief executive

“Helping local businesses and entrepreneurs succeed is something that’s very close to my heart as it has a huge ripple effect on the local economy,” explained Graham.

“I have been aware of LEDCOM’s work for a number of years and what the organisation has managed to achieve over the last four decades is nothing short of remarkable.

"I’m delighted to be joining the board of directors to offer strategic level support to ensure that the Larne and Ballyclare areas continue to thrive well into the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having completed executive programmes with the London Business School, Ulster Business School and Boston Business School, Graham’s role as a voluntary LEDCOM director and trustee will see him providing expert advice and support, strategic oversight and community and stakeholder engagement.

Welcoming him on board, LEDCOM chairman Dr Norman Apsley OBE added: “Graham brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience to our board of directors, and we’re really pleased to have him as we look ahead to the next chapter of LEDCOM’s journey.