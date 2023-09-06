Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballyclare homebuilder, Hagan Homes has completed its 5,000th home coinciding with its 35th anniversary.

Since its inception in 1988, Hagan Homes has continually evolved in the face of a number of economic, political and planning hurdles along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years it has intensified its efforts and in 2018, the company celebrated its 30th anniversary by committing to constructing an additional 2,000 homes within a decade, with an investment of £300 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And despite navigating the complexities of the Covid-19 pandemic, planning delays, and bureaucratic hurdles, Hagan Homes remains steadfast in achieving that goal. Over the last five years, a remarkable 825 homes have been completed.

The financial prowess of Hagan Homes has been undeniable too over the past three and half decades. The company's turnover soared by an impressive 94.1% from 2020 to 2022, with the volume of completed units increasing by 65.9%, underscoring the company's fiscal stability and strategic management.

Chairman James Hagan's dedication to the industry is evident too in his advocacy for customers and reforms within planning processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been at the forefront of initiating conversation leading to the change of Northern Ireland’s notoriously lengthy and complicated planning system that compares unfavourably with the rest of the UK and the RoI.

James said: "Reaching the 5,000-home mark while celebrating our 35th anniversary is a monumental achievement for Hagan Homes. These milestones underscore our commitment to innovation and driving positive change within the housing sector in Northern Ireland.

“Throughout our 35-year journey, we've encountered various challenges – economic fluctuations, political shifts, and planning obstacles but we have never let that get in the way of our objective to revitalise communities and address pressing housing needs here.

“As chairman, I've been dedicated to advocating for customers and driving reforms within planning processes. Our efforts have aimed to streamline and improve Northern Ireland's planning system, enhancing its efficiency and comparability but always with the homeowner and the Northern Ireland community in mind and that will continue to be our goal.”

Ballyclare homebuilder has seen its turnover increase by 94.1% in the last two years. Meanwhile Hagan Homes has also completed its 5,000th home coinciding with its 35th anniversary. Pictured is James Hagan, founder and chairman, Hagan Homes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hagan Homes is currently working on six housing development projects in Northern Ireland (Ballyveigh, Byron Halt, Enler Village, Foxleigh Meadow, Water’s Edge, Shimna Mile), with five developments recently completed at Ashdene Wood, Highgrove Meadows, Ebrington Hall, Medway and Mulberry Coleraine.

The company is renowned for its innovative spirit that drives its campaigns, including its, sometimes controversial, ad projects and hearty PR efforts, which have facilitated the sale of 160 homes in the past 12 months.

Hagan Homes has also embraced social media influence, sponsoring Northern Ireland's first TikTok house in 2022 and becoming the inaugural local developer supporting content creation by TikTokers.

The business’ positive impact extends to societal change, evidenced by the revitalisation of underserved communities impacted by historical conflicts. Noteworthy developments of this nature include 33 South in South Belfast and the Mulberry development in Ballysally Estate, Coleraine, which have simultaneously rejuvenated neglected areas and addressed pressing housing needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also building properties on the former Kincora Boys’ Home site, where it will breathe new life into the setting of a controversial landmark, illustrating its commitment to undertake projects in challenging and sensitive locations.

Beyond the housing world, Hagan Homes has also contributed massively to community projects through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Over the last five years alone, the company has donated over £2.6 million to various charitable initiatives, with a significant contribution of £1.6 million directed towards CSR in the past year alone.