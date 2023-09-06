Watch more videos on Shots!

The Peninsula London, located in Belgravia will open its doors this September, featuring the very latest in smart technologies, designed, developed and installed by Lisburn-based OKTO Technologies.

The exclusive development is the Hong Kong & Shanghai Hotel Group’s first property in London. The hotel boasts 206 bedrooms and suites, seven bars & restaurants and its own Rolls Royce chauffeur service for guests.

Creating 30 jobs and worth in excess of £10million to OKTO, the contract initially included the installation of state-of the-art IT, building management systems, lighting control, audio-visual and security in the 24 super prime apartments which are part of The Peninsula London development. OKTO also developed a unique concierge system, connected to the hotel systems, which delivers a personalised, seamless, and secure service for occupants and staff.

OKTO’s contract was subsequently extended to include smart technologies and security installations for the hotel itself. This included the automation of 107 colossal exterior feature doors across the site, and providing a bespoke traffic management system for the five floor basement car park.

The company has also been engaged by individual apartment buyers to provide bespoke technology upgrades.

Managing director of OKTO Technologies, Philip Dowds, said: “This is a significant coup for OKTO and solidifies our position as the premier provider of technology solutions for luxury properties and large-scale projects. It’s exciting to see The Peninsula London come to fruition and to know we’ve played a part in creating the ultimate luxury experience for those who stay and live there.”

Construction work began on the hotel and apartment development six years ago. The prime location offers six underground storeys, bay windows overlooking Hyde Park Corner and the gardens of Buckingham Palace, while its rooftop view stretches from Canary Wharf to White City.

On site from 2021, OKTO worked to tight deadlines to complete the complex and unique technology infrastructure for each of the properties which will provide London ‘homes’ for some of the world’s top CEOs, international dignitaries, and celebrities.

Philip added: “The contract at The Peninsula London adds to our already extensive portfolio of world-renowned clients. Our turnover in 2022 exceeded our £10m target, and we’re set to exceed £15m in 2023. With job creation at the top of our agenda, we plan to grow further and faster in 2023 and beyond.”