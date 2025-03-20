Ballymena’s Dougies Goodies is supporting its rapid growth with the creation of 20 new jobs and the exciting acquisition of Kirks Bakery

Ballymena bakery Dougies Goodies, is rising to new heights with ambitious expansion plans for 2025 - including the creation of 20 new jobs and the exciting acquisition of Kirks Bakery.

With the company’s vision to “pink up the world, one layer at a time”, Dougies Goodies is setting its sights on reaching 100 retail partner stores across Northern Ireland over the next 12 months.

To support this rapid growth, the bakery is actively recruiting 20 new roles across the business, from bakers to packers and cake couriers as well as other areas across the business.

Starting as a small bakery in 1983, Dougies Goodies has always been passionate about supporting the local economy and creating opportunities for people who share a love for great baking.

Frank Warwick, chief cake taster at Dougies Goodies, said: "We’re proud to be a Ballymena business on the rise, and we know that our people are at the heart of our success.

"This expansion is about more than just growth - it’s about creating meaningful job opportunities for local talent and ensuring our customers continue to enjoy the quality and creativity that makes Dougies Goodies special."

The 20 new roles will be spread across various departments, supporting growth plans for both the retail and wholesale as the company expands its footprint across Northern Ireland.

As part of this exciting next step, Dougies Goodies is delighted to welcome Kirks Bakery into their family.

Founded in 1995 in the heart of Belfast, Kirks Bakery has built a reputation for delicious handmade bread, traditional home baking, and exceptional customer service. From its famous traditional bread, supplied to multiple restaurants and cafes across Northern Ireland to its fresh cream bakes, Kirks has been a staple in the community for nearly three decades, making it a perfect fit to work alongside Ballymena’s beloved Dougies Goodies.

While the bakery will now operate as part of the Dougies Goodies family, customers can still expect the same freshly baked breads and sweet treats they know and love - just with even more support behind the scenes.

Robert Kirk, founder of Kirks Bakery, expressed his excitement about this new chapter: "Baking has always been my passion, and Kirks has been a labour of love for 30 years. I’m delighted to see our legacy continue as part of the Dougies Goodies family. It’s the perfect partnership - one that ensures our customers continue to enjoy the same great products, now with even more resources and creativity behind them."

With the addition of Kirks Bakery, an expanding workforce, and a goal of reaching 100 retail partner stores over the next 12 months, Dougies Goodies is gearing up for its most exciting year yet.

Georgina Warwick, creative director at Dougies Goodies, summed it up best: "This expansion isn’t just about growth - it’s about celebrating the craft of baking and staying true to what makes us special. We’re committed to keeping the ingredients that made these businesses special, while bringing in fresh ideas to serve our customers even better."

And of course, the original founders of the businesses Dougie and Christine (Dougies Goodies) as well as Robert and Sonya (Kirk’s Bakery) are still very much part of the action, ensuring quality and homemade goodness that customers have come to expect over the years.

