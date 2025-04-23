Founded by Sean and Leona McAllister, PlotBox in Ballymena, has revolutionised the deathcare industry with its innovative platform that integrates digital mapping, records management, financial tools, and operational workflows into a single, cloud-based solution

The investment is expected to significantly accelerate Plotbox’s global growth and product innovation helping the Ballymena firm to ‘take away some of the pain in dealing with death for families’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland company PlotBox, a provider of cloud-based cemetery, crematory, and funeral home management solutions, has secured a strategic investment from Serent Capital, a US-based growth-focused private equity firm.

While financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the investment is expected to significantly accelerate the Ballymena-based firm’s global growth and product innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by Sean and Leona McAllister, PlotBox has revolutionised the deathcare industry with its innovative platform that integrates digital mapping, records management, financial tools, and operational workflows into a single, cloud-based solution. The investment from Serent Capital is set to accelerate PlotBox’s global expansion, product development, and commitment to delivering enhanced outcomes for customers across North America, the UK, Ireland, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

“We are excited to partner with Serent Capital as we embark on this next stage of growth,” said Sean McAllister, CEO of PlotBox.

“We wanted a partner whose values aligned with our own, helping to support our mission to help take away some of the pain in dealing with death for families and those that serve them. We’re focused on bettering the industry by raising standards within the profession, and this partnership will help us to realise that.

“Their expertise in scaling vertical software companies, along with their deep understanding of our industry, also makes them the perfect partner to help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s platform, which leverages high-resolution drone imagery and GIS mapping, has become the go-to solution for digitising records, improving operational accuracy, and delivering better service experiences for families and deathcare providers alike.

With Serent’s backing, PlotBox aims to continue raising standards in the profession and further strengthen its position as a global leader.

“At PlotBox, our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” continued Leona McAllister, CCO of Plotbox. “With Serent’s support, we will be able to further enhance our platform and continue providing best-in-class service to cemetery, crematorium and funeral home operators worldwide.”

Serent Capital, known for its focus on scaling vertical SaaS businesses, sees the investment as a natural fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PlotBox has established itself as the premier platform in the deathcare market, offering a comprehensive and highly differentiated product,” added Lance Fenton, partner at Serent Capital.

“We are thrilled to support their vision and help drive the company’s growth across the entirety of the deathcare industry.”

The investment comes on the heels of PlotBox’s strategic partnerships with major U.S. consolidators, reinforcing its ability to serve complex, multi-location operators and further demonstrating the scalability of its platform.