All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Ballymena firm develops precast barrier to boost Stena Line’s operational efficiency at Belfast port

Moore Concrete creates bespoke barrier unit to help ensure safe passage of almost 500 lorries everyday at Cairnryan terminal
By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new bespoke barrier unit developed by Northern Ireland’s Moore Concrete has increased Stena Line’s efficiency levels by over 80%.

Stena Line’s Cairnryan terminal in Belfast is one of the UK’s busiest departure and arrival points for freight and passenger traffic. With almost 500 lorries using the facility each day ensuing a smooth passage is a top priority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However problems with the durability of lane indications paved the way for a collaboration between the Swedish shipping firm and the local concrete product supplier.

Most Popular

Stephen Petticrew, operations’ manager with Stena Line, explained: “Using lane indicators for the lorries is the most obvious way of directing traffic around the terminal.

“Previously, we tried plastic options. But these proved too light, being blown around by strong winds, even when filled with water, they were still prone to be moved out of position which caused confusion.

“What’s more, lorries could inadvertently knock against them. So, guess which object came off the worse from that type of altercation?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We needed to come up with indicators that would be much more durable, but also easily repositioned when needed.

Ballymena's Moore Concrete creates bespoke barrier unit to help ensure safe passage of almost 500 lorries everyday at Cairnryan terminal. Pictured are Stena Line's operational manager Stephen Petticrew and Moore Concrete's Conal McMahon with one of the precast lane indicators, recently installed at the Belfast portBallymena's Moore Concrete creates bespoke barrier unit to help ensure safe passage of almost 500 lorries everyday at Cairnryan terminal. Pictured are Stena Line's operational manager Stephen Petticrew and Moore Concrete's Conal McMahon with one of the precast lane indicators, recently installed at the Belfast port
Ballymena's Moore Concrete creates bespoke barrier unit to help ensure safe passage of almost 500 lorries everyday at Cairnryan terminal. Pictured are Stena Line's operational manager Stephen Petticrew and Moore Concrete's Conal McMahon with one of the precast lane indicators, recently installed at the Belfast port

“The solution had to be a free-standing structure capable of withstanding a bump from a lorry, one which would remain in place but could be quickly moved from one location to another within our terminal facilities.”

Read More
New private client team launched at Northern Ireland law firm

The answer came in the form of a precast solution, developed by Ballymena-based Moore Concrete. The firm developed a number of bespoke concrete barrier units, each weighing 1¼t and including a forklift recess for easy transportation.

Moore’s Conal McMahon, explained: “The units can either be used singly or joined together to form a complete barrier. When approached by Stena Line, we felt we could offer a simple and effective solution to the problem faced, and we’re delighted to see the concrete barriers versatility being utilized.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Moore Concrete barrier units are suitable for use as permanent and temporary applications including blocking farm gateways, protection of vacant sites, channelling traffic, pedestrian seating and creating temporary boundaries, for example, car parks.

To date, Stena Line has procured 74 of the precast units for use at its Victoria terminals in Belfast.

Stephen added: “We were able to streamline our loading and unloading process with the use of these concrete barriers, by having robust lane indicators in place our vehicles no longer need to stop while working.

“This has transformed our efficiency levels increasing to over 80% - which is remarkable for an operation of this scale and a great return on investment.”

Related topics:BelfastNorthern IrelandBallymena