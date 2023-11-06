Belfast’s Davidson McDonnell has officially launched the new team appointing ex-London partner Victoria Sterritt to lead the department

Northern Ireland law firm Davidson McDonnell has officially launched a new private client team appointing ex-London partner Victoria Sterritt to lead the department.

Victoria is joined by senior solicitors Rachael McKee and Sara Ord who both have more than 20 years’ specialist experience.

The specialist solicitors in the private client team are trusted family advisors, respected for their uncompromising work protecting the interests and wealth of individuals and their families in Northern Ireland and in England. The team has extensive experience across a broad spectrum of specialist private client areas including family and matrimonial, trusts and estate planning, succession planning, wills and probate, and residential property.

Though Davidson McDonnell has been servicing private clients for almost a decade, the team under Victoria Sterritt’s lead brings a new, dedicated focus in the area, combining innovative working practices, a personable approach and expert legal advice to create a progressive force in this area.

The team promotes a solution-based model across their range of services, including mediation, to meet the growing demand for cut-through legal advice that minimises cost, stress, and delay during life’s most difficult times.

Davidson McDonnell is already one of Northern Ireland’s most successful commercial law firms, meaning that private clients benefit from ready access to a strong multi-disciplinary team of solicitors specialising in niche areas like corporate, commercial property, finance and dispute resolution services.

The firm also regularly engages with wealth managers, accountants, tax specialists and other independent experts to ensure the provision of a premium, bespoke and holistic service.

Ross Davidson, director, Davidson McDonnell, said: “We have worked hard at building a strong reputation for the quality of our advice and our personal approach to client needs in both the corporate and personal arenas. We are delighted to expand our private client expertise as part of a new, dedicated department in this area where demand is high.

“Davidson McDonnell is committed to providing ‘no nonsense’ practical advice and exceptional service that combines the best technical capability with a warm, professional and friendly approach. I’m delighted to officially launch our private client team under Victoria’s lead and wish our growing team every success.”

Davidson McDonnell private client team legal director Victoria Sterritt, explained: “From straightforward matters to those which are more complex, our team has a pool of expert knowledge and technical skill to help clients to confidently structure their affairs. I’m delighted to be joining Davidson McDonnell and to develop this opportunity to work with a wider team of experts, and with access to innovative resources, to assist individuals and families navigate a broad range of the traditional and modern family issues in a progressive manner.”

In its M&A Review for the first six months of 2023, Experian Market IQ also revealed Davidson McDonnell as one of Northern Ireland’s most active legal advisers by volume with a top three placing.