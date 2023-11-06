All Sections
Belfast's Victoria Square kicks off Christmas this weekend with a jampacked seasonal programme for families to enjoy

Ahead of the festive launch this weekend (November 11-12), the Belfast shopping destination will be transformed into a winter wonderland
By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Victoria Square has launched a jampacked seasonal programme for families to enjoy, which kicks off with a magical weekend of festive fun.

Ahead of the festive launch this weekend (November 11-12), the Belfast shopping destination will be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with its iconic 90ft Christmas tree, magical decorations, and twinkling lights. On Saturday, visitors can step into Christmas with a host of free festive fun on the ground floor mall including, a Christmas Fayre showcasing the best of local artisan food producers, artists, and craft makers, live music and magical entertainment from Peter Corry performers, face painting, and even a special visit from Santa’s reindeer.

Plus, Santa’s Grotto also returns to Victoria Square, with Santa and his helpers taking residence in his magical grotto from November 11 right through to Christmas Eve.

The seasonal joy continues on Sunday with a special Christmas jumper party taking place on the lower ground floor. Q radio presenter Ryan Hand will be on the DJ decks spinning festive party beats, while shoppers are encouraged to dress up in their favourite Christmas jumper for the occasion. The Christmas Jumper Party runs every hour on the hour between 1pm-4pm, and no booking is necessary.

In between embracing the free festive fun, there’s snow better place to tick off everything on the Christmas list than Victoria Square, with over 70 international and local brands, cafes, restaurants and an Odeon Cinema to choose from.

For the family member or friend that you never quite know what to buy, opt for a Victoria Square Gift Card to take the hassle out of your Christmas shopping. Accepted in all stores, restaurants and the Odeon Cinema, a Victoria Square Gift Card guarantees joy on Christmas Day.

Belfast's Victoria Square has lots of free Christmas family fun for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Pictured are Peter Corry festive performer Maeve Smyth, DJ Ryan Hand, and brothers – Grayson, Austen and Hudson Todd are all Christmas jumper ready for Victoria Square’s special Christmas jumper party that takes place on Sunday as part of Belfast’s number one shopping destination’s official Christmas launch weekendBelfast's Victoria Square has lots of free Christmas family fun for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Pictured are Peter Corry festive performer Maeve Smyth, DJ Ryan Hand, and brothers – Grayson, Austen and Hudson Todd are all Christmas jumper ready for Victoria Square’s special Christmas jumper party that takes place on Sunday as part of Belfast’s number one shopping destination’s official Christmas launch weekend
To find out more about Victoria’s festive programme including opening times for Santa’s grotto, store opening hours, and to purchase Gift Cards, visit www.victoriasquare.com or connect with Victoria Square on Instagram @Victoriasqbelfast.

