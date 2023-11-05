Gemma Austin owner of Belfast fine dining restaurant A Peculiar Tea to open new patisserie named after her Nanny Betty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast fine dining restaurant A Peculiar Tea has revealed plans to open a new venture next month.

Known for competing for the Northern Ireland region on Great British Menu, owner and chef Gemma Austin plans to call the new patisserie Mamó after her Nanny Betty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opened in 2021, A Peculiar Tea was created by the Carryduff chef as an escape from reality and the stresses of adult life.

However taking to social media, Gemma announced plans to open her ‘dream’ patisserie at St George's Market in Belfast city centre.

She said: ‘We have some big news to share! We are absolutely delighted to let you know that we will be opening our next venture in December 2023! Unit 3, St. George's Market. Mamó... Irish for Grandmother.

“This one's for my Nanny Betty. A regular bun eater and apple pie lover. For my Granny, who is no longer with us but never had her hand out of the sweet tin. For the grandparents who help build who we are, support us and love us unconditionally.

Belfast fine dining restaurant A Peculiar Tea has revealed plans to open a new venture by the end of the year. One of four chefs competing for Northern Ireland region on Great British Menu 2023, Gemma Austin plans to call the new patisserie Mamó after her Nanny Betty. Picture is Unit 3, St. George's Market from A Peculiar Tea Facebook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad