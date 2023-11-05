All Sections
Great British Menu star reveals plans to open new Belfast city centre venture

Gemma Austin owner of Belfast fine dining restaurant A Peculiar Tea to open new patisserie named after her Nanny Betty
By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Nov 2023, 10:52 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Belfast fine dining restaurant A Peculiar Tea has revealed plans to open a new venture next month.

Known for competing for the Northern Ireland region on Great British Menu, owner and chef Gemma Austin plans to call the new patisserie Mamó after her Nanny Betty.

Opened in 2021, A Peculiar Tea was created by the Carryduff chef as an escape from reality and the stresses of adult life.

However taking to social media, Gemma announced plans to open her ‘dream’ patisserie at St George's Market in Belfast city centre.

She said: ‘We have some big news to share! We are absolutely delighted to let you know that we will be opening our next venture in December 2023! Unit 3, St. George's Market. Mamó... Irish for Grandmother.

“This one's for my Nanny Betty. A regular bun eater and apple pie lover. For my Granny, who is no longer with us but never had her hand out of the sweet tin. For the grandparents who help build who we are, support us and love us unconditionally.

Belfast fine dining restaurant A Peculiar Tea has revealed plans to open a new venture by the end of the year. One of four chefs competing for Northern Ireland region on Great British Menu 2023, Gemma Austin plans to call the new patisserie Mamó after her Nanny Betty. Picture is Unit 3, St. George's Market from A Peculiar Tea FacebookBelfast fine dining restaurant A Peculiar Tea has revealed plans to open a new venture by the end of the year. One of four chefs competing for Northern Ireland region on Great British Menu 2023, Gemma Austin plans to call the new patisserie Mamó after her Nanny Betty. Picture is Unit 3, St. George's Market from A Peculiar Tea Facebook
“A patisserie has always been the dream and thanks to the love and support of every person who has walked through the door, it is becoming reality. Our goal is to produce the best edible art in Belfast.”

