Deanes Restaurants set to shut Eipic in January in response to the cost-of-living crisis but reveals plans to ‘refresh the business’

Belfast’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Deanes Eipic, is set to close its doors in January after 25-years in business.

The announcement came from celebrity chef proprietor Michael Deane, who revealed the decision is part of a “development plan to readjust their customer offering” at their flagship premises at Howard Street.

Mr Deane blamed the closure on “current market demands and changing customer preferences”.

Belfast’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Deanes Eipic, is set to close its doors in January after 25-years in business. The announcement came from celebrity chef proprietor Michael Deane (pictured), who revealed the decision is part of a “development plan to readjust their customer offering” at their flagship premises at Howard Street

All existing staff will be redeployed across the group's other restaurants including Deanes at Queens in Belfast, which holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Mr Deane said he had informed the Michelin Guide of his decision to relaunch the restaurant.

He continued: “I am excited and invigorated by this opportunity to refresh the business, but I must also say how very proud I am of the Michelin star and the length of time we have been fortunate to have it.

"We have reaped the benefits it has brought to our brand. Our decision to move away from this has been carefully considered and evaluated and I believe it is the right direction to take now and it’s the right time to do it.

“To underpin sustainability and profitability, which secures a business and jobs, you need to be constantly adapting and responding to your customers’ preferences.

"With Brexit, Covid and now the cost of living crisis, the world has changed, my team has changed, customers have changed their choices, and I have changed, and, while people are back to eating out, there is increasing cost sensitivity which is out of kilter with our fine dining offering at Eipic and we have to respond to that.”

The company plans to expand the restaurant’s Howard Street premises to create a new dining concept with “an increased focus on value for money”.

It is believed aspects of existing restaurants Love Fish and Meat Locker will be combined into a new offering.

The celebrated chef said the decision was made “to underpin sustainability and profitability, which secures a business and jobs”.

He thanked the Eipic team, adding: “I want to thank all our customers and look forward to welcoming them in the New Year."

The news is the latest shake-up at Deanes, after it announced the closure of bistro Deane & Decano on Lisburn Road earlier this year.