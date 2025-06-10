The Go Sun Chinese Restaurant in Ballymena — believed to be the oldest Chinese restaurant in Northern Ireland — will close its doors at the end of the month, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in the town’s cultural and culinary life. Pictured is owner Stanley Sung at the restaurant during a whiskey tasting night. Credit Go Sun Chinese Restaurant

A much-loved Ballymena institution is preparing to say goodbye after serving generations of locals and visitors for six decades.

The Go Sun Chinese Restaurant — believed to be one of the oldest Chinese restaurant in Northern Ireland — will close its doors at the end of the month, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in the town’s cultural and culinary life.

Opened in 1966 and run by the Sung family for over two generations, Go Sun has long been more than just a place to eat. It has been a cornerstone of the community, a place where birthdays were celebrated, friendships formed and memories made.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media he Stanley Sung and family announced the closure: “After 60 wonderful years of proudly serving the incredible community, it is with a heartfelt bittersweet announcement that we are closing the Go Sun in 4 weeks times.

“For over two generations of the Sung family, the people of Ballymena have accepted and welcomed us into their community.

“We have been privileged and blessed to have served our loyal customers / friends as they chose the Go Sun to celebrate many of life’s milestones and to share their stories.”

The message also extended gratitude to the many staff members who worked at the restaurant over the years, and to the community that supported them throughout their journey.

He continued: “We also want to thank our amazing staff who came and went over the years, working alongside the family throughout all the highs and the lows.

“As the doors of the Go Sun close and an era ends, we want to say a massive thank-you to all the people who have made it possible, for the wonderful support and mostly for all the fantastic memories.”

Tributes quickly poured in from across the community.

Local community group, Front Page Family & Friends posted: “End of an era for Ballymena. Thank you Stanley, and the entire Sung family, for your contribution to the hospitality offering in Ballymena, and the local business community, for more than 60 years. Sincere best wishes to you and your family on your well-earned retirement my friend.”

Customers also shared personal memories of the restaurant and its charismatic host, Stanley Sung describing the restaurant as ‘an institution in Ballymena’, ‘the best in town!’ and making the ‘best Chinese meals ever’.

Amanda wrote: ‘Feeling a bit nostalgic today as I hear about Stanley's retirement and the closing of Go Sun. It’s hard to believe that the place where I had my first-ever Chinese meal as a teenager is saying goodbye. Over the years, it’s been my go-to spot for so many delicious meals and fond memories. Where will I go now? Wishing you a long and happy retirement, Stanley! You’ll be missed!’