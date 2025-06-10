A week after the closure, Bogues Jewellers in Omagh has reopened under new ownership and a new name: Clearstone By Heart

Bogues Jewellers closes its doors last month — but a new chapter begins as ‘Clearstone By Heart’ takes its place

A beloved family-run jewellers in Omagh which bid an emotional farewell last month after an astonishing 152 years in business, has found a new lease of life — and a new name.

Bogues Jewellers, a cornerstone of Market Street in Omagh since the mid-20th century, officially closed its doors at the end of May, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in both the town’s commercial life and one family’s enduring legacy.

Established originally in Belfast in the 1870s as a pawnbrokers by Patrick Bogue’s great-grandfather, the business faced upheaval during World War Two when the original premises on Great Patrick Street were destroyed in the Luftwaffe bombings. Forced to relocate, the family eventually settled in Co Tyrone.

Patrick’s father, Paddy Bogue, moved to Omagh, where he began a new life — one rooted in public service and the arts, notably leading a local drama society. In 1974, Patrick Bogue took over the family business, becoming the familiar and trusted face behind the counter for more than five decades.

From engagements and weddings to anniversaries and other milestones, Bogues Jewellers became part of the fabric of the community — a place where treasured moments were commemorated in gold, silver, and diamond.

Last month, the Bogues family shared their farewell message on social media: “It’s the end of an era. We want to extend a massive thank you to Patrick and Eimear Bogue as the door closes on Bogues Jewellers in Omagh. Patrick has left an amazing legacy. We wish him and Eimear a very Happy Retirement! Thanks for all the memories.”

The announcement prompted a heartfelt wave of messages from loyal customers and community members, who recalled their special moments tied to the historic shop.

But just as the lights dimmed on one story, another has begun.

A week after the closure, the jewellers reopened under new ownership and a new name: Clearstone By Heart.

In a social media post, the new proprietors, Veronica and Sean, shared their excitement and gratitude: “One week on from being the proud new owner of the longstanding Bogue's Jewellers, which now will be known as 'Clearstone By Heart'.

"We will continue as a jewellers and will do our best to meet all your needs. A heartfelt thank you to Patrick and Eimear for their support and guidance through this transition. We are excited for the future ahead.”

Clearstone By Heart will continue to serve the local community, offering custom-made diamond jewellery, alongside a full range of jewellery and watches — building on the traditions laid down by the Bogue family while crafting a fresh chapter for a new generation.

Local reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. One supporter commented: “Great to hear there won’t be another empty shop on our streets. The best of luck in your new business.”