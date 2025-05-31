From a pawnbrokers in Belfast to a community cornerstone in Omagh, Bogues Jewellers has stood the test of time weathering wars, relocations and changing times before saying its final farewell in 2025

A cherished family-run jewellers in Co Tyrone has bid a poignant farewell after an extraordinary 152 years in business.

Omagh Bogues Jewellers, a staple on Market Street in Omagh, officially closed its doors yesterday (Friday), marking the end of a remarkable chapter not only in the town’s commercial life but in the history of one family’s dedication across generations.

The business was first established in the 1870s in Belfast as a pawnbrokers by Patrick Bogue’s great-grandfather. After the original premises on Great Patrick Street were destroyed during the Luftwaffe bombings of World War Two, the family relocated to Co Tyrone.

Patrick’s father, Paddy, moved to Omagh, where he found a new life in both public service and the arts, eventually running a local drama society.

Patrick Bogue took over the reins in 1974 and has since been at the heart of countless special moments in the lives of local families providing rings and jewellery for engagements, weddings, anniversaries, and milestones.

For 52 years, he has been the familiar face behind the counter, guiding the business through decades of change while remaining rooted in community values.

However in a social media post, the team revealed that the store has finally closed it doors and wished both Patrick and wife Eimear a happy retirement.

In a heartfelt social media post, the team confirmed the closure of the store and expressed gratitude to the community: “It’s the end of an era. We want to extend a massive thank you to Patrick and Eimear Bogues as the door closes on Bogues Jewellers in Omagh

“Bogues Jewellers has been a business for the past 152 years, at one stage with a headquarters in Great Patrick Street in Belfast, travelling across Northern Ireland including Armagh and Enniskillen

“In 1941, the business was run by Patrick’s Great Grandfather and his cousin, when the Luftwaffe destroyed the premises, leaving Patrick’s father Paddy out of a job. He joined the civil service and was posted to Omagh, where he got involved in the local drama society, which he ran successfully for many years.

Patrick Bogue's father Paddy working in their Market Street shop many years ago

“Patrick himself has been leading Bogues since 1974 and has left an amazing legacy in Market Street Omagh. We wish him and Eimear a very Happy Retirement! Thanks for all the memories.”